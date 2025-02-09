New Zealand Cricket issues crucial update on Rachin Ravindra after all-rounder cops blow to the face in PAK vs NZ 2025 tri-series opener

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has issued a statement on all-rounder Rachin Ravindra after he copped a serious blow to his forehead during the tri-series opener against Pakistan on Saturday, February 8, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. According to the board's statement, Ravindra is recovering well but will continued to be monitored under the Health Impact Assessment (HIA) processes.

The incident occurred in the 38th over of Pakistan's innings when Khushdil Shah struck a slog sweep off Micahel Bracewell to deep square leg. With Ravindra trying to take a catch, he lost sight of the ball before it smacked him flush on the forehead. The support staff rushed to the field to help the left-handed batter and could be seen applying an ice pack to his forehead as he was seemingly bleeding.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Here's the statement from NZC, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"He sustained a laceration to the forehead which has been addressed and treated at the ground, but is otherwise well. He came through his first Health Impact Assessment well and will continue to be monitored under HIA processes."

The Black Caps already have an injury concern as pacer Lockie Ferguson remains doubtful for the tri-series as he sustained a hamstring injury during ILT20 2025 while playing for the Desert Vipers. Head coach Gary Stead has revealed that they are yet to make a decision on whether Ferguson will be available for the tri-series and the subsequent Champions Trophy 2025.

Rachin Ravindra forged a crucial partnership with Kane Williamson against Pakistan

Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra. (Credits: Getty)

Earlier in the day, Ravindra, one of the crucial cogs in New Zealand's limited-overs side, scored a brisk 25 off 19 balls, laced with five boundaries, and forged a 35-run stand with Kane Williamson. It came after Shaheen Shah Afridi had struck in the very first over to get rid of Will Young. While Williamson (58) and Daryl Mitchell (81) scored crucial fifties, the star of the show for the tourists was Glenn Phillips.

Phillips scored an unbeaten 106 off 74 deliveries to propel the Kiwis to 330/6 in 50 overs. He also later picked up the crucial wicket of Fakhar Zaman. Skipper Mitchell Santner and pacer Matt Henry were the chief contributors with the ball, taking three wickets each to fashion a 78-run victory. New Zealand will next face South Africa on Monday, while Pakistan will lock horns against the Proteas on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️