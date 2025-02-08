New Zealand fast bowler, purchased by Punjab Kings for ₹2 crore at IPL 2025 auction, in doubt for Champions Trophy 2025: Reports

Experienced New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson could be a doubtful starter for Champions Trophy 2025 after picking up a hamstring injury during the UAE's ILT20. In Qualifier 1 on Wednesday, February 5, the Desert Vipers captain left the field with only one ball left in his spell and the match against Dubai Capitals.

Ferguson, who was purchased by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for ₹2 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, bowled 3.5 overs for 32 runs and got the wickets of Adam Rossington (44) and Gulbadin Naib (62). Dubai Capitals went on to win the game by five wickets, chasing down a target of 190.

Speaking after the game, the Desert Vipers skipper spoke his injury and said:

"Just a little hamstring issue, unfortunate. Tough night; wish I could've bowled the last ball."

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Ferguson underwent a scan the next day. The website quoted New Zealand head coach Gary Stead as stating that the team is still awaiting results of the same. Stead commented:

"Lockie had a scan yesterday [Thursday] in the UAE. We've got the images here and [we are] waiting for our radiologist to give us a report on the extent of it. Small hamstring injury, by the look of it, so we're just waiting on a timeline of advice around that before we make a decision on whether Lockie travels here [Pakistan] or whether we do have to replace him for the Champions Trophy."

Meanwhile, New Zealand went into the opening match of the tri-series against Pakistan with Matt Henry, Ben Sears and William O' Rourke as their three pacers. Earlier, the Kiwis added Jacob Duffy to their squad for the ODI tri-series in Pakistan as a cover for the injury prone Ferguson.

Lockie Ferguson has an impressive record for New Zealand in white-ball cricket

Ferguson made his international debut for New Zealand back in December 2016. The 33-year-old, however, has been in and out of the team due to injury and fitness issues. He has featured in 65 ODIs and 43 T20Is apart from one Test.

The Kiwi fast bowler has picked up 99 wickets in the one-day format at an average of 31.55 and an economy rate of 5.68, with a best of 5-45. In T20Is, he has 64 scalps averaging 17 at an economy rate of 7.10, with a best of 5-21.

