New Zealand to host Bangladesh, Australia, and South Africa in the 2023-24 season

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has announced two blockbuster Test series in its upcoming home season. The Kiwis will host South Africa and Australia for Test matches, while Bangladesh and Pakistan will tour New Zealand for white-ball games.

New Zealand's season starts with hosting Bangladesh for three ODIs and as many T20Is starting on December 17. The ODIs will be played in Dunedin, Nelson, and Napier. Napier will host the opening T20I before the two sides travel to Tauranga for the next two matches.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's five-match T20I series against the Kiwis will start on January 12. The Kiwis will host the Men In Green in Auckland, Hamilton, and Dunedin for the first three T20Is before moving to Christchurch for the final two games.

Before hosting the World Test Champions (WTC) Australia for the first time since 2016, New Zealand will lock horns with South Africa, hoping to secure their first series victory over the Proteas. The two sides will play in Mount Maunganui and Hamilton.

In addition to playing two Tests in Wellington and Christchurch, the Trans-Tasman rivals will also lock horns in three T20Is in Wellington and Auckland. The Aussies had clinched the series by a comfortable 2-0 margin in 2016.

Meanwhile, the season will start with New Zealand Women's three T20Is and as many ODIs against Pakistan Women, beginning on December 3. It will end with the White Ferns hosting England Women for five T20Is and three ODIs in March-April.

New Zealand men's fixtures

vs Bangladesh

1st ODI: December 17, Dunedin

2nd ODI: December 20, Nelson

3rd ODI: December 23, Napier

1st T20I: December 27, Napier

2nd T20I: December 29, Tauranga

3rd T20I: December 31, Tauranga

vs Pakistan

1st T20I: January 12, Auckland

2nd T20I, January 14, Hamilton

3rd T20I, January 17, Dunedin

4th T20I, January 19, Christchurch

5th T20I, January 21, Christchurch

vs South Africa

1st Test: February 4 to 8, Tauranga

2nd Test: February 13-17, Hamilton

vs Australia

1st T20I: February 21, Wellington

2nd T20I: February 23, Auckland

3rd T20I: February 25, Auckland

1st Test: February 29-March 4, Wellington

2nd Test: March 8-12, Christchurch

New Zealand women's fixtures

vs Pakistan

1st T20I: December 3, Dunedin

2nd T20I: December 5, Dunedin

3rd T20I: December 9, Queenstown

1st ODI: December 12, Queenstown

2nd ODI: December 15, Christchurch

3rd ODI: December 18, Christchurch

vs England

1st T20I: March 19, Dunedin

2nd T20I: March 22, Nelson

3rd T20I: March 24, Nelson

4th T20I: March 27, Wellington

5th T20I: March 29, Wellington

1st ODI: April 1, Wellington

2nd ODI: April 4, Hamilton

3rd ODI: April 7, Hamilton