New Zealand to host Bangladesh, Australia, and South Africa in the 2023-24 season

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has announced two blockbuster Test series in its upcoming home season. The Kiwis will host South Africa and Australia for Test matches, while Bangladesh and Pakistan will tour New Zealand for white-ball games.
New Zealand's season starts with hosting Bangladesh for three ODIs and as many T20Is starting on December 17. The ODIs will be played in Dunedin, Nelson, and Napier. Napier will host the opening T20I before the two sides travel to Tauranga for the next two matches.
Meanwhile, Pakistan's five-match T20I series against the Kiwis will start on January 12. The Kiwis will host the Men In Green in Auckland, Hamilton, and Dunedin for the first three T20Is before moving to Christchurch for the final two games.
Before hosting the World Test Champions (WTC) Australia for the first time since 2016, New Zealand will lock horns with South Africa, hoping to secure their first series victory over the Proteas. The two sides will play in Mount Maunganui and Hamilton.
In addition to playing two Tests in Wellington and Christchurch, the Trans-Tasman rivals will also lock horns in three T20Is in Wellington and Auckland. The Aussies had clinched the series by a comfortable 2-0 margin in 2016.
Meanwhile, the season will start with New Zealand Women's three T20Is and as many ODIs against Pakistan Women, beginning on December 3. It will end with the White Ferns hosting England Women for five T20Is and three ODIs in March-April.
New Zealand men's fixtures
vs Bangladesh
1st ODI: December 17, Dunedin
2nd ODI: December 20, Nelson
3rd ODI: December 23, Napier
1st T20I: December 27, Napier
2nd T20I: December 29, Tauranga
3rd T20I: December 31, Tauranga
vs Pakistan
1st T20I: January 12, Auckland
2nd T20I, January 14, Hamilton
3rd T20I, January 17, Dunedin
4th T20I, January 19, Christchurch
5th T20I, January 21, Christchurch
vs South Africa
1st Test: February 4 to 8, Tauranga
2nd Test: February 13-17, Hamilton
vs Australia
1st T20I: February 21, Wellington
2nd T20I: February 23, Auckland
3rd T20I: February 25, Auckland
1st Test: February 29-March 4, Wellington
2nd Test: March 8-12, Christchurch
New Zealand women's fixtures
vs Pakistan
1st T20I: December 3, Dunedin
2nd T20I: December 5, Dunedin
3rd T20I: December 9, Queenstown
1st ODI: December 12, Queenstown
2nd ODI: December 15, Christchurch
3rd ODI: December 18, Christchurch
vs England
1st T20I: March 19, Dunedin
2nd T20I: March 22, Nelson
3rd T20I: March 24, Nelson
4th T20I: March 27, Wellington
5th T20I: March 29, Wellington
1st ODI: April 1, Wellington
2nd ODI: April 4, Hamilton
3rd ODI: April 7, Hamilton