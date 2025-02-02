New Zealand legend predicts top 2 run-getters of Champions Trophy 2025

Former New Zealand cricketer Tim Southee has backed his fellow countryman Kane Williamson and Australia’s Travis Head to be the top run-scorers in the 2025 Champions Trophy, which kicks off on February 19.

The tournament will feature eight teams, split into two groups. Group A includes India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, while Group B consists of Australia, England, South Africa, and Afghanistan.

In a video shared by the ICC, the 36-year-old remarked:

"I think wickets would be pretty good in Pakistan. Kane Williamson would be up there (among the top run-getters). Just think about his ability to adapt to different conditions. We have seen his experience in different conditions his success in different conditions, and he is a guy that's got a phenomenal one-day record. So, if New Zealand are to go deep into the competition then he’s going to have to score a lot of runs as well.”

Kane Williamson has played 165 ODIs for the Blackcaps, scoring 6,810 runs at an average of 48.64, including 45 fifties and 13 centuries.

The New Zealand legend also predicted that Travis Head would be among the top run-scorers, stating:

“Maybe Travis Head from Australia as well, I think he is a dangerous player. He has been a standout in the ODI World Cup last edition. I think he will like the wickets in Pakistan. Australia have historically been strong in the world events and I am sure they will be there near the end this time as well."

Since his ODI debut for Australia in 2016, Travis Head has featured in 69 matches, scoring 2,645 runs at an average of 44.08, with 16 fifties and six centuries to his name.

The left-hander also made an outstanding contribution in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, scoring 137 runs against India and helping Australia clinch a six-wicket victory.

Tim Southee retired as the player with the most wickets for New Zealand across all formats

Tim Southee recently bid farewell to international cricket following New Zealand’s home Test series against England in December 2024.

The 36-year-old retired as the highest wicket-taker for New Zealand across all formats, with 391 wickets in 107 Tests, 221 in 161 ODIs, and 164 in 126 T20Is. In total, he claimed 776 wickets across 394 matches in his illustrious career.

