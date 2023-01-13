New Zealand name 15-man squad for T20I series against India; Mitchell Santner named as captain

Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner will lead New Zealand in the three-match T20 series against India, starting in Ranchi on January 27. Auckland Aces left-arm seamer Ben Lister has earned his maiden call-up to the national squad and comes after making his New Zealand A debut late last year in India.

Lister performed decently in the 2021-22 edition of Super Smash, picking up 11 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 22. He has taken five scalps in three games in the ongoing edition.

The 27-year-old's visit to India A in 2022 was cut short after suffering pneumonia in Bangalore. The infection forced him to spend some time in the hospital before returning home.

Black Caps Chief Selector Gavin Larsen addressed Lister's selection, stating that the left-arm seamer has been the leading wicket-taker on the domestic circuit in both red and white-ball cricket. Larsen also feels his ability to produce swing consistently is a significant weapon.

"Ben has made an exciting impact for Auckland early in his career in red and white ball cricket," he said in an official press release. "Since his debut in late 2017, he is the Aces’ leading wicket-taker in T20 and List A cricket.

"His ability to swing the ball considerably as a left-armer is particularly exciting. We all felt for Ben after his tour ended the way it did last year, and it’s a testament to his work ethic that he’s been able to return to domestic cricket so strongly this season."

Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, and Ben Sears are unavailable for selection as they continue to recover from injuries. The squad also has Henry Shipley, who made his international debut in the ongoing ODI series against Pakistan, while leg-spinning all-rounder Michael Rippon has also found a place, having made his New Zealand debut in April 2022.

Continuing from the ODI series against India, Luke Ronchi will serve as the head coach, while Bob Carter and Paul Wiseman will be batting and bowling coaches, respectively. Trevor Penney will be the fourth coach.

After the first T20I in Ranchi, Lucknow and Ahmedabad will host the second and third T20Is on January 29 and February 1, respectively.

New Zealand's squad to face India in the three-match T20 series

Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, and Blair Tickner.

