New Zealand name 3 uncapped players in their ODI squad to face Bangladesh, Tom Latham to lead

New Zealand have included three uncapped players in their 13-man ODI squad for their three-match series against Bangladesh on home soil. All-rounder Josh Clarkson, seamer Will O’Rourke, and spinner Adi Ashok are the three uncapped players in the squad as the Kiwis look to build up to the 2027 World Cup.

Ashok, the leg-spinner, made his international debut in the T20I series against the UAE earlier this year, but played only one T20I, taking a solitary wicket. Ashok will feature in the final two games of the series, with Ish Sodhi set to play in the opening match.

Tom Latham will captain the Kiwis as the selection panel decided to rest Kane Williamson for the series. The squad includes seven stars from the 2023 World Cup, including Rachin Ravindra, who topped the run-scoring charts in the tournament for New Zealand.

Chief Selector Sam Wells addressed the young squad, underlining the need to manage players' workloads and give opportunities to youngsters. As quoted by the official website, he stated:

"After a very busy winter of touring it will be exciting to have the team back playing at home. The volume and intensity of the cricket over the winter this year means we need to strike a balance with workloads for players, particularly those that play multiple formats."

"That need for balance also creates opportunities and it’s great to be able to give some players their first call-ups."

The likes of Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, James Neesham, James Lister, and Henry Shipley were not considered due to injuries. Veteran seamer Trent Boult made himself unavailable.

The three ODIs will be held on December 17, 20, and 23 in Dunedin, Nelson, and Napier, respectively.

Squad: Tom Latham (c), Adi Ashok (2nd and 3rd ODI), Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi (1st OD), Will Young.

New Zealand struggling against Bangladesh in Test series

New Zealand. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the Kiwis are currently struggling in the two-Test series in Bangladesh. New Zealand struggled against spin in the opening game in Sylhet, losing by 150 runs.

Day 1 of the 2nd Test saw the Black Caps bowl the hosts out for 172, but crumbled to 55-5 by stumps as Mehidy Hasan Miraz took three wickets.