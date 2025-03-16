New Zealand opener does a Glenn Phillips, pulls off stunning flying catch in NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 [Watch]

New Zealand batter Tim Robinson emulated Glenn Phillips' acrobatics by taking a stunning flying catch at point to dismiss Shadab Khan in the first T20I against Pakistan at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday, March 16. The dismissal sank the visitors into further trouble as they were reduced to 11-4 in the series opener.

Shadab Khan, returning to the national side, could not make an impact after coming into bat at No.5. He walked into bat in the third over, with the score reading 1-3 following a stunning opening spell by Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy.

In the penultimate over of the powerplay, just when Pakistan had recorded double figures on board, Shadab Khan tried to pierce the off-side infield with a cut shot against a wide delivery outside the stumps. Although the right-handed batter found the gap to an extent, he could not keep the shot down, and away from Tim Robinson stationed at point.

The batter dove full length to his length to take a stunning catch, which is dangerously being a routine for the Blackcaps. Glenn Phillips has taken similar catches in the region in an acrobatic fashion, including that of Muhammad Rizwan and Virat Kohli in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Have a look at the fielding brilliance right here:

Pakistan were reduced to 11/4 in 4.4 overs following Shadab Khan's dismissal. Jamieson bagged his third wicket, leading to impressive figures of 3-1-4-3.

Tim Robinson hit the winning runs to seal a comfortable nine-wicket win for New Zealand

Pakistan never really recovered from the top-order collapse inflicted by the New Zealand seamers. Khushdil Shah was the top-scorer with 32 runs, and one of the three batters who recorded double figures as the Men in Green were bundled out for just 91 in 18.4 overs.

In reply, New Zealand openers Finn Allen and Tim Seifert put on 53 runs for the opening wicket in the powerplay, before Tim Robinson's cameo finished things off with more than nine overs to spare.

"It was difficult, we weren't up to the mark, but we need to regather (ahead of Dunedin). They bowled really well, in great areas, there was a bit of seam movement as well. We will sit down, have a chat and think about the next game. We had three debutants, the more games they play, they'll learn more," newly appointed captain Salman Ali Agha said during the post-match presentation (via Cricbuzz).

The second T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan is scheduled for Tuesday, March 18 in Dunedin.

