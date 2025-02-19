New Zealand players caught by surprise during air show in Karachi ahead of PAK vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch] 

New Zealand players were caught by surprise during an air show ahead of their Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan on Wednesday (February 19).

Pakistan Air Force's Sherdil Squadron performed a magnificent air show at the National Stadium in Karachi ahead of the match to mark the start of the ICC Tournament. However, New Zealand players in the dugout and some fans in the stands were not aware and were caught by surprise when the show began, giving a reflex evasive reaction.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

New Zealand score 320/5 in 1st innings of the opening match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 vs Pakistan

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and chose to field, as he thought dew might ease up batting conditions later in the day. New Zealand got off to a turbulent start as they were reduced to 73/3 in 16.2 overs. Will Young (107) and Tom Latham (118*) then hit wonderful centuries and brought New Zealand's innings back on track with their 118-run stand for the fourth wicket.

After Young got out in the 38th over, Glenn Phillips (61*) came in and played aggressively from the onset to provide a strong finish to the innings. Latham and Phillips put on a 125-run partnership in just 74 balls to propel New Zealand to a daunting total of 320/5 in 50 overs. Reflecting on his knock during the mid-innings break, Will Young said:

"It means a great deal (his batting performance). The start of the Champions Trophy, starting like that is a special feeling. Really happy but what matters is that we put up a good score on the board. It was about stitching together partnerships."

He added:

"We will have to see how the wicket behaves. When their bowlers delivered it at the back of a length, it was difficult to get away. The spinners also got some purchase. Hopefully, it doesn't change much in the second innings."

Do you think Pakistan can chase 321 in this contest? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

