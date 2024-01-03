New Zealand return to full strength for the T20I series against Pakistan

New Zealand have assembled a full-strength squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Pakistan at home, beginning on January 12. The likes of Kane Williamson, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, and Matt Henry have returned after missing the T20I leg against Bangladesh.

Henry, 32, suffered a hamstring injury, ruling him out of the 2023 World Cup midway in India. The right-arm seamer will return to action for Canterbury Kings against Central Stags on Friday in Christchurch. He will then join the Kiwi squad ahead of next Friday's series opener in Auckland.

Williamson will be unavailable for the third T20I of the series in Dunedin as he continues to nurse an injury, with Josh Clarkson drafted in as a replacement. Spin-bowling all-rounder Mitchell Santner will captain in his absence. Ferguson will join the squad for the final three games and Ben Sears has been included for the first two fixtures.

New Zealand T20I squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

"He’s still very much part of our thinking" - New Zealand coach on Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra. (Image Credits: RCB Twitter)

With young all-rounder Rachin Ravindra yet again missing out on the T20I squad, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead has assured that he will come in the mix for the series against Australia.

"It’s great to be welcoming back Matt, Devon, Lockie and Kane. They’re four quality players in their own right and their skills and experience will bolster our side. Rachin’s a young player who has immense value to New Zealand Cricket and we therefore want to look after his wellbeing," Stead elaborated..

"He’s still very much part of our thinking for the T20 World Cup in June and will come back into the reckoning for the T20 series against Australia in February," he added.

New Zealand recently drew the T20I series against Bangladesh 1-1.

