New Zealand's Kim Cotton becomes the first female on-field umpire in a full-member men's T20I

Kim Cotton made history by becoming the first female on-field umpire to officiate a men's international match between two full-member teams in the second T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dunedin on April 5.

In her career, Cotton has officiated 54 women’s T20Is, as an on-field and TV umpire, and 24 women’s ODIs. She also officiated at the women's T20 and ODI World Cups from 2018 to 2023.

Cotton made her mark in the men’s game as a TV umpire in the third T20I between India and New Zealand at Hamilton in January 2020.

Claire Polosak became the first female umpire to stand in a men's ODI when she was designated with on-field umpiring duties in the World Cricket League Division Two finale between Oman and Namibia in April 2019.

Polosak was also the first female match official in a men’s Test match when she was the fourth umpire in the third test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia in Sydney in January 2021.

The Ranji Trophy earlier this year also had female umpires perform on-field umpiring duties when Vrinda Rathi, N. Janani, and V. Gayathri became the first women to officiate in the tournament's history.

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in second T20I to level series at one apiece

New Zealand came off a heartbreaking defeat in the 1st T20I to win the second.

New Zealand bounced back from a heartbreaking super-over defeat in the first T20I with a commanding victory against Sri Lanka in the second T20I at Dunedin on April 5. Winning the toss and electing to field first, the home team bowled out the Lankans for just 141 in 19 overs.

Adam Milne starred with the ball, picking up 5/26 in his four overs, which earned him Man of the Match.

In reply, the Kiwis made light work of the target, getting there in just the 15th over with nine wickets to spare. Tim Seifert led the way with a blazing 43-ball 79, hitting three fours and six sixes.

In the post-match presentation, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham praised the bowling unit for picking up wickets at regular intervals.

"It was a pretty clinical performance I think. Probably from around eight overs on the way we fought back, and the way we were just able to keep taking wickets, and that's the best way really to stall a run rate. So yeah, I thought our bowling performance was outstanding," he said.

He also credited the openers for their clinical display, adding:

"obviously the way Chad and Tim played was icing on the cake. Chad set the innings up beautifully, he would have wanted more, but that's his role in this side to get us off to a good start. And then Timmy when he's in form is great to watch at the other end."

The deciding T20I will be played in Queenstown on April 8.

Poll : 0 votes