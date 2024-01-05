New Zealand schedule 2024 T20 World Cup: Complete New Zealand match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

New Zealand will begin their ICC Men’s 2024 T20 World Cup campaign with a group-stage match against Afghanistan in Guyana on Friday, June 7. New Zealand have been placed in Group C along with West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea.

The Kiwis will take on West Indies in their second match of the T20 World Cup in Trinidad & Tobago on June 12. Their third group-stage match will be against Uganda on June 14 followed by a match against Papua New Guinea on June 17. New Zealand’s group clashes against Uganda and Papua New Guinea will also be held in Trinidad & Tobago.

Twenty teams have qualified for the 2024 T20 World Cup that will be held in the United States and the West Indies from June 1 to June 29. The sides have been divided into four groups of five each. The top two nations from each group will progress to the Super 8 round.

In the Super 8 stage, the sides will be divided into two groups of four each. The top two sides after this round will qualify for the knockout stage, which features two semi-finals and the final.

New Zealand made it to the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai, where they went down to Australia by eight wickets.

New Zealand's schedule for the 2024 T20 World Cup

New Zealand's schedule for the 2024 T20 World Cup

June 7 - New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Guyana

June 12 - New Zealand vs West Indies, Trinidad & Tobago

June 14 - New Zealand vs Uganda, Trinidad & Tobago

June 17 - New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea, Trinidad & Tobago

(IST timings to be updated)

