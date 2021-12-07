Kane Williamson likely to be out of action for 2 months due to elbow injury

A recurring elbow injury is likely to keep New Zealand captain Kane Williamson out of action for nearly two months.

While Williamson has been ruled out of the two Tests against Bangladesh to be played in January, the latest update puts his availability for the series against Australia and South Africa in doubt.

While New Zealand’s white-ball tour of Australia begins on January 30, the Test series against South Africa at home will get underway from February 17.

Kiwi head coach Gary Stead was quoted as saying by nzherald.co.nz that no timeframe has been set for Williamson’s return. He explained:

"We're trying not to put timeframes on it at this stage, I think we've looked to do that in the past and games have probably come a little bit quicker than what we've wanted.”

Stead, however, hinted that from previous experience, Williamson’s comeback to could take eight to nine weeks. He added:

"Last time, if you look after the World Test Championship and then coming back before the IPL and the Twenty20 World Cup, it was about eight or nine weeks, so I expect somewhere in that timeframe again.”

Stead ruled out surgery for Williamson, saying:

"If we don't have to cut a tendon, our choice is not to do that.”

Williamson missed the second Test against India in Mumbai recently due to a recurrence of the elbow injury. Tom Latham led the team in his absence, with India winning the contest by 372 runs.

“In Test cricket it's tougher” - Gary Stead on management of Kane Williamson’s injury

Although Williamson "managed" the elbow injury through the IPL and the T20 World Cup, Stead explained that things are much tougher in the Test format. He elaborated:

"The management of Kane through the T20 games was much easier, because it's about load on the elbow, so as soon as you enter the Test arena and you're looking at longer periods of time training and then batting as well, that load is what tipped him over the edge. In the shorter forms of the game it's more manageable, in Test cricket it's tougher."

The New Zealand coach also praised the Kiwi skipper for managing his injury and playing for the country by adapting to the situation. Stead concluded by saying:

"That's been a change of mindset to get his head around, but he's adapted really well to that. Kane's doing it tough – he loves playing for New Zealand, he hates the thought of missing any cricket, let alone test cricket.”

Despite his elbow woes, Williamson led New Zealand to the final of the T20 World Cup 2021. He top-scored with 85 off 48, but Australia lifted the crown after winning the contest by eight wickets.

Edited by Samya Majumdar