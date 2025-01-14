New Zealand star Rachin Ravindra predicts the finalists of 2025 Champions Trophy

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has given his predictions for the finalists of the Champions Trophy 2025. The spin-bowling all-rounder earmarks for the Kiwis to meet Australia in the tournament decider.

While Australia are clubbed alongside Afghanistan, England and South Africa in Group A, New Zealand are with Pakistan, India and Bangladesh in Group B. The two sides are likely to meet either in the semi-finals or finals.

During an interaction with the ICC, Ravindra said it's quite hard to count out a side like Australia, given they are the current 50-over champions. The 25-year-old stated:

"It's always very hard to predict (finalists) that because you always want to say New Zealand because you’re involved. So hopefully, we’re there. I mean, we’ll take it game by game, and the other groups, it’s pretty hard to count out people like Australia. I think they’re a really good team, and they’ve shown how strong they are in all formats. Current holders of the ODI World Cup too. So hopefully, it’ll be a Trans-Tasman derby."

The Trans-Tasman rivals met in the 2009 Champions Trophy final at the Supersport Park in Centurion. Off-spinner Nathan Hauritz took three wickets to restrict New Zealand to 200/9 while Shane Watson starred with an unbeaten 105 to help their side to a six-wicket win.

"I think the format is amazing" - Rachin Ravindra ahead of New Zealand's campaign

Rachin Ravindra. (Image Credits: Getty)

Ravindra added that every game of the tournament carrying some context makes the Champions Trophy quite an exciting tournament. The left-handed batter added:

"I think it’s amazing. Obviously, having a brief hiatus from the Champions Trophy and it coming back this year is very exciting. I think the format is amazing, being able to essentially play knockout games every single time.

"There’s context on every single game, which I think is super exciting and something I’m looking forward to. You always play cricket to try and push yourselves and try and win the game, so for every game to have that onus on it is great."

The Kiwis had won the ICC Knockout Trophy in 2000.

