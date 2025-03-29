New Zealand take hilarious overthrows like gully cricket in NZ vs PAK 1st ODI [Watch]

New Zealand took hilarious overthrow runs after continuous mistakes from Pakistan fielders during the first ODI. The McLean Park in Napier hosted the opening match of the three-match ODI series between the two teams on Saturday (March 29).

A funny incident happened at the end of the 30th over during the first innings when Mark Chapman was facing Naseem Shah. The batter flicked the ball to the vacant region in the leg side and completed a brace.

The Pakistan fielder collected the ball after running in from the deep and threw the ball toward the non-strikers' end. The player there could not collect it cleanly, which resulted in another run as the fielders threw the ball back and forth from both sides of the pitch a couple of times, resulting in a hilarious moment for the viewers.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 73 runs in 1st ODI to take an early lead in 3-match series

After being asked to bat first, New Zealand notched up a massive total of 344/6 in 50 overs. Mark Chapman stole the show for the hosts with a career-best knock of 132 (111). He received support from Daryl Mitchell (76) and Muhammad Abbas (52) in the middle order. Irfan Khan picked up three wickets for the Men in Green, while Akif Javed and Haris Rauf dismissed two batters apiece.

Babar Azam (78), Salman Agha (58), and a couple of other batters got starts, but none could convert them into big ones and finish the job for Pakistan in the chase. They eventually bundled out for 271 in 44.1 overs and lost the match by 73 runs. Nathan Smith ended with four wickets for the Kiwis in the bowling department.

Pakistan captain Muhammad Rizwan reflected on the loss at the post-match presentation and said:

"The way we started with the run chase with good intent, that was needed and the partnership was good. But we got near to the target and the pressure got to us, lost wickets in heap. After winning the toss, we wanted to make use of the conditions and our bowlers did that. But, we need to improve on it when we have opposition on the mat. We want to improve our middle order batting, the debutants lack experience but they'll get better."

The two teams will square off in the second ODI on Wednesday (April 2) at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.

