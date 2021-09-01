BAN vs NZ 2021: Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 7 wickets in first T20I

The first T20I between New Zealand and hosts Bangladesh kicked off in Dhaka on Wednesday. The two sides have played 10 T20Is to date and New Zealand have defeated Bangladesh in all their outings.

Bangladesh, however, are currently playing exceptional T20 cricket, having beaten Australia by a margin of 4-1 in the recently-concluded 5-match T20I series.

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and decided to bat first. The visitors struggled from the outset and were bundled out for just 60 runs in 16.5 overs. It was their joint-lowest score in T20Is.

Rachin Ravindra was dismissed on the third ball of the innings for a golden duck by Mahedi Hasan. Soon, New Zealand also lost the wicket of Will Young in the third over. Nasum Ahmed struck twice in the fourth over and dismissed Colin De Grandomme and Tom Blundell and New Zealand were reduced to 9-4 in just four overs.

Nasum Ahmed and Shakib Al Hasan were the top scorers for Bangladesh in the first T20I.

The experienced due of Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls tried to consolidate the innings and added 34 runs before Latham was dismissed by Saifuddin. Mustafizur Rahman cleaned up the tail and the visitors were bowled out.

Mustafizur Rahman was the most successful bowler, picking up three wickets for 13 runs in 2.5 overs. Nasum Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan, and Saifuddin picked up two wickets apiece with Mahedi Hasan picking up a solitary wicket.

#BANvNZ

Bangladesh chases the target with wickets in hand

Bangladesh registed a seven-wicket win against the Kiwis on Wednesday.

The hosts did not get off to the best of starts in their run chase. The openers, Mohammad Naim and Liton Das, were dismissed within the first three overs with just seven runs on board. Cole Mcconchie accounted for Mohammad Naim and Liton Das' wickets.

Shakib Al Hasan played a crucial knock of 25 runs from 33 balls that included two boundaries before he was dismissed by Rachin Ravindra. Rahim and Mahmudullah ensured that no further wickets were lost and guided Bangladesh to a 7-wicket win, their first against New Zealand in T20Is.

All over at Mirpur!



All over at Mirpur!

Bangladesh register a convincing seven-wicket win with five overs to spare and go 1-0 up in the T20I series 👏#BANvNZ

The second T20I will be played on September 3 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

