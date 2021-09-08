BAN vs NZ 2021: Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 6 wickets in 4th T20I

The fourth T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand took place at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. Kiwi skipper Tom Latham won the toss and decided to bat first.

Like the previous three encounters, the pitch was a challenging one for the batsmen. The Kiwis lost their opener Rachin Ravindra in the very first over of the match. Finn Allen was then dismissed for 12 in the third over and the visitors were reduced to 16-2. Both Kiwi openers were dismissed by Nasum Ahmed.

Skipper Tom Latham and Will Young added 35 runs for the third wicket before Mahedi Hasan dismissed the Kiwi skipper.

Nasum Ahmed then accounted for the wickets of Henry Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme and the Kiwis were reeling at 52 for 5 in 11.3 overs.

Will Young played an impressive knock and scored 46 runs from 48 balls in a knock that included five boundaries and a six. However, the Kiwis' lower middle order and tailenders were ultimately blown away by Mastafizur Rahman.

Naum Ahmed and Mustafizur picked up four wickets apiece for Bangladesh and the Kiwis were bundled out for 93 runs in 19.3 overs.

Bangladesh chase the target despite loss of early wickets

Mahmudullah played a match-winning knock in the fourth T20I.

The Kiwi spinners struck early in the second innings and reduced the hosts to 32 for the loss of 3 wickets in 6 overs. McConchie accounted for Liton Das's wicket in the third over. Ajaz Patel then dismissed the experienced duo of Shakib Al Hasan and Rahim in the sixth over and the hosts were in a spot of bother.

Mohammad Naim and skipper Mahmudullah added 35 runs before the former was run out for 29. Mahmudullah kept his cool and played a mature knock and guided Bangladesh to the win. He was unbeaten on 43 from 48 balls, a knock that included one boundary and two maximums.

Bangladesh now lead the 5-match series by a margin of 3-1 with the last T20I to be played on September 10.

