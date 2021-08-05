New Zealand to tour Pakistan for a limited-over series in September-October window 

Pakistan will host New Zealand for the first time since 2003 later this year. The two sides will compete in three ODIs and five T20Is ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The ODI series will be part of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League and is slated to be contested at Rawalpindi's Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The T20I series was initially slated to be a three-match series, but upon Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) request, the series has been extended to five matches. The extension will help both teams receive optimum preparation for the T20 World Cup in October-November. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will play host to all of the T20I matches.

The tour will kick start with the ODI series from 17th September and will culminate with the final T20I on October 3rd.

Apart from preparations for the multi-nation event, the third spot in the ICC T20I Rankings will also be up for grabs. PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said:

“Series against a top-ranked side like New Zealand will be a perfect start to a mouth-watering and highly-exciting home season of red and white-ball cricket. The 2019 World Cup finalists, who are also the World Test champions and ranked third in T20Is, will draw tremendous attraction and interest from the local fans, and will reinforce Pakistan’s status as a safe and secure country."

Wasim Khan and David White on New Zealand's first tour to Pakistan in 18 years



More details ➡️ https://t.co/Gvcxeb5wFb#PAKvNZ | #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/Aof4mt0phZ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 5, 2021

New Zealand last visited Pakistan to compete in a five-match ODI series in 2003. The Black Caps will return to the country next year to partake in a Test series as well.

New Zealand tour of Pakistan fixture schedule

The New Zealand contingent will arrive in Pakistan on September 11 in Islamabad, which will be followed by room isolation till the 14th. The teams will be allowed to train, practice and compete in intra-squad matches for the next two days before the series commences.

Fixtures:

17 Sep – Pakistan vs New Zealand - 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

19 Sep – Pakistan vs New Zealand - 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

21 Sep – Pakistan vs New Zealand - 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

25 Sep –Pakistan vs New Zealand - 1st T20I, Lahore

26 Sep – Pakistan vs New Zealand - 2nd T20I, Lahore

29 Sep – Pakistan vs New Zealand - 3rd T20I, Lahore

1 Oct – Pakistan vs New Zealand - 4th T20I, Lahore

3 Oct – Pakistan vs New Zealand - 5th T20I, Lahore

Edited by Anantaajith Ra