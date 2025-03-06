New Zealand have traveled a whopping 7,000+ kms during 2025 Champions Trophy campaign: Reports

New Zealand have reportedly traveled over 7000kms for their matches at the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. The Kiwis qualified for the final of the tournament after beating South Africa in the second semifinal in Lahore on Wednesday, March 5.

Many have raised an argument that all the other teams have had to travel during the tournament, while India have played all their matches in Dubai. Now according to a report in InsideSport, New Zealand have traveled the most among the eight teams during the 2025 Champions Trophy. The finalists have traveled 7048 kms so far, having played in four different venues throughout the tournament.

They began their campaign against Pakistan in Karachi before playing Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. New Zealand then traveled to Dubai to play their final group-stage match against India. The Kiwis then traveled to Lahore to play South Africa in the semifinal.

With India also qualifying for the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy, New Zealand will now return to Dubai for the clash, which will be held on Sunday, March 9.

New Zealand qualify for 2025 Champions Trophy final despite having traveled the most

While New Zealand have traveled over 7000 km, it has not affected their performance. The Kiwis have made it to the final of the marquee ICC event.

They beat Pakistan convincingly by 60 runs in their opening game in Karachi. Batting first, they posted a total of 320/5 and restricted the hosts to 260 all out.

Next up, they defeated Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. They first restricted the Asian side to 236/9 and chased the target down in 46.1 overs with five wickets to spare. This win also sealed their semifinal spot.

While they lost their final group-stage game to India in Dubai by 44 runs, New Zealand bounced back in the semifinal against South Africa in Lahore, beating them comfortably by 50 runs.

Mitchell Santner and Co, while not cribbing about the travel, have only focused on their performance and will be determined to take home the ultimate prize.

