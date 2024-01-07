Newlands pitch for IND vs SA Test likely to get demerit points: Reports

The Newlands pitch, which was used for the second Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town, is likely to attract sanctions from the International Cricket Council (ICC). According to reports, the ICC is set to impose demerit points on the ground.

The surface for the India-South Africa clash came under the scanner after the Test match ended in the second session of Day 2, with the visitors clinching victory by seven wickets to register their maiden Test triumph at the venue.

Significantly, the India-South Africa contest created a record for being the shortest Test match ever in history. The game lasted all of 642 balls with as many as 23 wickets falling on Day 1 itself. According to a report in Cricbuzz, match referee Chris Broad has no option but to give a poor rating to the Newlands pitch.

Pitches can be rated as very good, good, average, below average, poor, and unfit. The last two categories could attract demerit points between one and five, with possibility of suspension.

The surface for the first Test at the SuperSport Park Centurion had also become a talking point after the match ended in three days.

Rohit Sharma under the scanner for critical pitch remarks: Reports

Meanwhile, India's captain Rohit Sharma also grabbed the limelight for his post-match comments against the ICC and match referees after the visitors’ Cape Town triumph. Sharing his thoughts on pitches and ratings, he had said at a post-match press conference:

"We all saw what happened in this Test match and how the pitch played. I honestly don't mind playing on pitches like these as long as everyone keeps their mouth shut in India and don't talk about Indian pitches.

"Honestly, I would like to see how the pitches are rated. Mumbai, Bangalore, Cape Town, Centurion are all quite different. The overhead conditions are different. The pitches deteriorate fast when the sun is beating down that hard on the pitch. The conditions in India also - we know the pitch will spin. But people don't like it because the pitch spins from Day 1," the Indian captain had added.

According to Cricbuzz, despite being openly critical of the ICC and match referees, Rohit is unlikely to face any sanctions.

Meanwhile, the Indian captain made a comeback to the T20I squad for the home series against Afghanistan. He has been named skipper for the three-match series, while senior batter Virat Kohli also makes a return to the format.

