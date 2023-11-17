Newly appointed Pakistan director Mohammad Hafeez to serve as head coach for tours of Australia and New Zealand - Reports 

Pakistan's director of cricket Mohammad Hafeez will also serve as the team head coach in a dual role for the team's upcoming tours of Australia and New Zealand. The former captain's appointment into the coaching staff is only one of the several radical changes made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the aftermath of a disastrous 2023 ODI World Cup campaign in India.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the PCB intend to merge the responsibilites of team director and head coach into one, with Hafeez expected to guide the side in such a capacity.

A major factor behind the PCB's decision to merge both roles was the lack of distinction and its similarity. The Pakistan cricket team did not have a director of cricket until the appointment of Mickey Arthur by the Najam Sethi-led committee earlier this year.

With head coach Grant Bradburn and director Mickey Arthur part of the travelling contingent for major tournament, the PCB failed to recognise the need for an extra role within the coaching staff.

Even though Hafeez's appointment suggests that Mickey Arthur and Grant Bradburn have been relieved off their duties, but there has been no official statement to confirm the same. Instead, the PCB have stated that the coaches have been reassigned to the National Cricket Academy.

Furthermore, the PCB is also in the hunt for a new bowling coach as well as a chief selector. The need for new candidates arises after Morne Morkel and Inzamam-ul-Haq handed their respective resignations recently. If reports are to be believed, Umar Gul could take over as the next bowling coach, having served in the same capacity on an interim basis in March 2023.

The Men in Green are scheduled to play three Tests in Australia as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) under newly appointed red-ball skipper Shan Masood.

Newly appointed T20I skipper Shaheen Afridi's first assignment will be the five-match T20I series in New Zealand, slated to be held in January 2024.

Stint with Pakistan men's cricket team marks Hafeez's maiden coaching role

Mohammad Hafeez announced his retirement from all forms of the game in January 2022. Since then, he has largely been involved in broadcasting, where he has made several scathing statements regarding the Pakistan team.

His upcoming stint with the Pakistan cricket team marks the first time that he has been invovled in the game as a coach, and he will have huge responsibility on his shoulders to guide a new era, starting with a challenging tour of Australia.