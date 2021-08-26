Can't see a way forward under coach Lalchand Rajput: Zimbabwe's Sean Williams retires from NT 

Sean Williams, Zimbabwe's Test captain, is all set to retire from international cricket once the team's current tour of Ireland is over. The veteran cricketer has indicated that his decision to retire may have something to do with the mishandling of affairs by Zimbabwe head coach Lalchand Rajput.

"I can't see a way forward under coach [Lalchand] Rajput. The environment he has created in the team is bad. There is too much talking and backbiting which creates mistrust," Williams said while talking to Star FM Zimbabwe.

Williams further stated that while he himself is in a good position to walk away, he fears for the future of other players in the Zimbabwe team.

"I am in a position now where I can go. I am not scared and I will not back down from anyone. My major concern is the future of rest the players. If they (Zimbabwe Cricket) don't do something now, guys like Wesley [Madhevere] may go too, and that guy is a national treasure," he warned.

Former Zimbabwean Minister David Coltart backs Williams

Zimbabwe will face Ireland in 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs, starting tomorrow

David Coltart, Zimbabwe's former Minister of Education, Sport, Arts and Culture, shared his views about Sean Williams' comments on coach Lalchand Rajput. He said that he has always questioned the need for a foreign coach when Zimbabwe itself is home to many top-quality coaches.

"I have always questioned why we cannot have an experienced Zimbabwean coach. We have so many talented coached who have cut their teeth coaching top international teams such as @englandcricket @TheRealPCB & others. Why is there this refusal #Zimbabwe #Cricket ?," Coltart tweeted.

I have always questioned why we cannot have an experienced Zimbabwean coach. We have so many talented coached who have cut their teeth coaching top international teams such as @englandcricket @TheRealPCB & others. Why is there this refusal #Zimbabwe #Cricket ? https://t.co/THnDoV3riq — David Coltart (@DavidColtart) August 26, 2021

Zimbabwe are currently in Ireland where, starting tomorrow, they will face the Irish in five T20Is and three ODIs. Later, on September 15, Zimbabwe is scheduled to play Scotland in three T20Is.

Edited by Diptanil Roy