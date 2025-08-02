"Next big thing after Sachin and ABD" - Fans laud Yashasvi Jaiswal for his superb century in 2025 ENG vs IND 5th Test

Fans praised Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for his supreme knock in the fifth and final Test fixture against England at The Oval on Saturday, August 2. Jaiswal's knock helped India dominate the proceedings on Day 3 and stretch the lead past 250 runs in the second innings.After a disappointing two-run knock in the first innings, Jaiswal needed his confidence back to provide a positive start to the Indian team. The southpaw certainly did that, despite the dismissals of KL Rahul (17) and Sai Sudharsan (11) on Day 2.On Saturday, Yashasvi Jaiswal played as a second fiddle to Akash Deep (66), who registered his finest Test innings. Then, Jaiswal rose in confidence as he brought up his second century of the series.He was eventually dismissed on 118 off 164 balls, with 14 fours and two sixes. However, he put India on the right track, as they were at 304/6 at Tea and leading by 281 runs.Fans online appreciated Yashasvi Jaiswal's impactful knock, which helped India put England under pressure. One of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter):&quot;The next big thing after Sachin and ABD. I rate him above ABD. For me, he is better than Smith. Let's see, how his career shapes up.&quot;Here are the other reactions:&quot;There were too many questions on Yashasvi Jaiswal after the failure in the first innings and he goes onto answer his critics with a brilliant 100 in the second innings on a fairly challenging surface! Well played Yashasvi, keep going!! 👍👍👏👏🇮🇳&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;A century when it mattered the most…Yashasvi Jaiswal…writes his own script in series deciders. VERY SPECIAL,&quot; another commented.&quot;This is statement from Yashasvi Jaiswal, this century is answer of all the doubts and questions of his calibre and ability to score runs in tough conditions, and that celebration 🫶🏼😄&quot; a fan posted.Yashasvi Jaiswal began ENG vs IND Test series with a centuryYashasvi Jaiswal started off his maiden England Tour by hitting 101 in the first innings of the Headingley Test. With this knock, he became the first Indian batter to reach the three-figure mark in his first Test appearance in England and Australia. Notably, the left-hander hit 161 against Australia at Perth in November 2024.However, Jaiswal displayed inconsistency, with scores of 87, 28, 13, 0, 58 &amp; 0 in the next three games. The team failed to get off to a good start due to his early dismissals, and he was criticized for his performances.Despite playing a lackluster knock in the first innings at The Oval, Yashasvi Jaiswal bounced back by hitting a century in the second. He ended the series with 411 runs in 10 innings at an average of 41.10.