"Next time tujhe bhi dance video mai le lenge"- Rohit Sharma roasts Kuldeep Yadav with epic one-liner

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been vocal about how much Indian captain Rohit Sharma has motivated him to make a comeback to international cricket. The duo have a great bond and naturally they also have shared some hilarious moments.

One such moment was shared by Kuldeep on the show 'Breakfast with Champions', where he explained how Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal left him out of a dance video.

Here's what Kuldeep Yadav said on the show:

"We (Kuldeep, Chahal, Rohit) were planning for a dance video on TikTok and we rehearsed hard for it. It was our choreography and our hard work and they removed me from the final video. I was so serious about it because it seemed way out of my league."

On Sunday, May 14, Kuldeep posted a photo on Instagram with a poster of Rohit Sharma in the background and here's what he captioned it with:

"Hello there 👋🏻 @rohitsharma45"

Rohit is well known for his humorous one-liners and here's the hilarious reply he gave to Kuldeep's caption :

"Haa, haa next time tujhe bhi dance video mai le lenge 👍(Okay, okay next time we will also include you in the dance video)"

Yuzvendra Chahal took a cheeky dig at Rohit Sharma too

The comment from Rohit meant that he did watch the Breakfast with Champions episode where Kuldeep spoke about how he was left out of the dance video.

Yuzvendra Chahal then joined in the comments section too, sarcastically thanking Rohit for watching their interview. He replied:

"@rohitsharma45 thank you for watching our episode bhaiya bus ab life mein kuch nahi chahiye 👀👀😂💙 (thank you for watching our episode, now I don't want anything in life)."

Rohit, Kuldeep and Chahal continue to be great friends off the field and these healthy relationships help the captain get the best out of his two spinners.

