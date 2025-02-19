"Nhi beta"- Arshdeep Singh gives a cheeky reply to fan's interesting message on Snapchat

Team India's left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh is quite active on social media platform Snapchat. Ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy mega event, Arshdeep's Snapchat story has gone viral on social media platforms.

A fan sent a message to Arshdeep on Snapchat, suggesting that he should start his own roast show. Arshdeep wrote in his reply:

"Nhi beta aajkal thoda bachkar rehna padta hai." (No kid, these days, you have to be a little cautious).

An X user shared a screenshot of Arshdeep's Snapchat story. You can see the screenshot here:

The reply from Arshdeep has received over 5,000 likes on X. The left-arm fast bowler seems to be hinting towards the ongoing controversy involving comedian Samay Raina and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia.

Arshdeep Singh set to play his first ever Champions Trophy mega event

The Champions Trophy will make its return to the cricket world for the first time since 2017, when Pakistan beat India in the final by 180 runs. During the last edition, Arshdeep Singh was an U-19 level player. In the last eight years, Arshdeep has improved a lot and is a part of the Indian squad for the upcoming edition of the mega event, starting on February 19.

Arshdeep has represented India in two T20 World Cups before. He was an integral part of the Indian team that won the 2024 T20 World Cup trophy in the West Indies and the USA. The left-arm fast bowler will aim to help India win their second ICC trophy in two years.

India will start their campaign against Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai. It will be interesting to see if Arshdeep features in the Indian playing XI for the first match. The fast bowler has played only nine ODIs in his career, taking 14 wickets at an average of 23.

