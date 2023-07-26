"Nhi karega declare humari marzi"- Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan's dominating batting performance against Sri Lanka on day 3 of 2nd Test

Pakistan continued their dominance against Sri Lanka on Day 3 of the second Test in Colombo on Wednesday, July 26. Their batters performed clinically and handed them a mammoth lead of 397 runs in their first innings after three days in the Test.

After rain washed out a couple of sessions on Tuesday, Pakistan were eager to pile on big runs to extend their lead substantially on Wednesday. They did not get off to an ideal start as their skipper Babar Azam departed early in the first session after scoring 39 runs. Prabath Jayasuriya dismissed him yet again by trapping him LBW in the 48th over.

Abdullah Shafique (201) and Saud Shakeel (57) then stitched a 109-run partnership for the fourth wicket to stabilize the innings after Babar's wicket. Asitha Fernando (3/133) separated them in the 81st over by sending Shakeel back to the pavilion after he reached his half-century.

Agha Salman and Abdullah Shafique then consolidated Pakistan's strong position with a magnificent 149-run partnership. Shafique reached his maiden double century in the final session before departing to the pavilion after a marathon knock. Rizwan (32*) remained unbeaten at stumps on day 3 along with Agha Salman (132*) as Pakistan reached 563/5.

Cricket fans enjoyed the action from day 3 of the second Test on Wednesday. They expressed their reactions through some fascinating memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

PSL Memes @PSLMemesWalay "Ji dekhein yeh he plan tha, mai phir se Jayasuria ko apni wicket de kar unko distract kardoon ga aur dusray end se Abdullah chup chaap double century maar de ga." pic.twitter.com/xoKnllQhNn

Mohammad Rizwan comes in as a concussion substitute for Sarfaraz Ahmed on day 3 of the 2nd Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test

Veteran Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed suffered a blow to the head while batting during the third day of the second Test against Sri Lanka. The incident occurred when the Lankan pacer Asitha Fernando's short ball stuck him on the helmet in the 81st over. He played on till the 86th over but left the park after that as he felt uncomfortable.

Mohammad Rizwan later came in as a concussion substitute in his place. PCB's official statement on the matter read:

“Sarfaraz Ahmed has been replaced by Mohammad Rizwan as a concussion substitute in the ongoing second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Singhalese Sports Club after match referee David Boon accepted the Pakistan team management’s request for the substitution.”

The statement continued:

“Sarfaraz was hit on his head while ducking a bouncer by Asitha Fernando in the afternoon session on day three. He remains under the observation of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s medical panel.”