"Nice buddy!"- Kevin Pietersen reacts to Shubman Gill's post about being named in ICC's ODI team of the year

Team India batter Shubman Gill received a special cap from the International Cricket Council (ICC) after being named in the ODI team of the year for 2023. He earned his place in the side after consistently performing in the 50-over format last year.

Across 29 ODIs, Shubman amassed 1584 runs at an average of 63.36, including five centuries and nine half-centuries, and finished as the highest scorer in 2023. He also scored his maiden double-century (208) against New Zealand. His Indian teammates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ended up in second and third positions with 1377 and 1255 runs.

Virat and Rohit were included in the ICC ODI team of the year along with Gill. Bowlers Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami also found themselves in the XI as frontline bowlers.

Trending

Shubman Gill took to his official Instagram handle and shared pictures of himself wearing a cap he received from the ICC. He captioned the post:

"Honored to be named in the ICC team of the year! Grateful for the journey 💙"

Kevin Pietersen appreciated Gill's achievement and consistent performances last year. He commented on the post:

"Nice buddy! 🔥

ICC ODI team of the year for 2023: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Travis Head, Virat Kohli, Daryl Mitchell, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Marco Jansen, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Shami.

"I think he's lucky"- Virender Sehwag on Shubman Gill's presence in reserve list of Indian T20 World Cup squad

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag recently opined that Shubman Gill should consider himself lucky to get a chance in the reserve list for the upcoming T20 World Cup. He pointed out that Shubman was chosen ahead of good players like KL Rahul and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sehwag said on Cricbuzz:

"I think he's lucky that his name is in the T20 World Cup reserves. KL Rahul and Ruturaj Gaikwad are not even in that. That's a good point and he should be motivated by that. Next time, he should not let his place go once he gets a chance. He should focus on scoring runs at a good strike rate so he doesn't get replaced."

Do you agree with Virender Sehwag's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback