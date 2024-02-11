"Nice to make this a positive one" - Glenn Maxwell relieved to break Adelaide's curse in AUS vs WI 2nd T20I

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is relieved to have broken the curse of Adelaide with a record fifth T20I hundred against the West Indies at the venue on Sunday (February 11).

Maxwell was in stunning touch as he made a dashing comeback from the drinking incident recently in Adelaide, prompting head coach Andrew McDonald to warn him. The veteran all-rounder brought up his half-century off 25 balls and reached the magical three-figure mark off 50 deliveries, thereby equalling Rohit Sharma's record of most T20I tons.

Speaking to the broadcaster at the innings break, the 35-year-old claimed:

"I got my parents here as well. So, um, had a few cursed Adelaide trips, Uh, with them coming over a couple of times. So I got injured. I think I broke my leg the last time they tried to come over to Adelaide. So, um, it's nice to make this a positive one."

The spin-bowling all-rounder came into the crease at 64-3, having lost David Warner, Josh Inglis, and Mitchell Marsh. He added 82 with Marcus Stoinis and stitched up a 95-run stand with Tim David to lift the hosts to a match-winning total of 241 in 20 overs, with Maxwell staying unbeaten at 120.

"Went through the waves" - Glenn Maxwell after earning the Player of the Match award

Glenn Maxwell raises his bat after the hundred. (Credits: Getty)

After the 34-run win that sealed the series for Australia, the Victorian suggested that he regained his rhythm after the slog-sweep off Akeal Hosein's bowling. He said:

"Probably just didn't hit the gaps straightaway...probably expecting too much of myself early on. We knew we were going to cash in at the back 10. I made a good decision against Akeal and slog-swept that one, felt I was really clear.

"Showed I was watching the ball. Was proud of that. Went through the waves, mistimed a couple, but stayed pretty clear. I feel really comfortable in this format, over the last 18 months have felt really clear. While I'm going well just trying to ride that."

The 3rd and final T20I will take place on Tuesday (February 13) in Perth.

