West Indian swashbuckling wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran and Pakistan gloveman Mohammad Rizwan have pulled out of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) draft on Sunday, September 3.

While Pooran's withdrawal comes as a bit of a surprise considering his availability until the grand finale, Rizwan's full participation was always questionable, considering Pakistan's three-Test series in Australia during the first month of the league.

However, it is understood that the West Indies white-ball series against England in December may have played a part in Pooran's withdrawal. The duo was part of the elite Platinum list featuring 25 Star players named earlier this week.

Pooran, who last played for the Melbourne Stars in the 2020/21 BBL, has been in red-hot form in the shortest format. Having top-scored in the inaugural MLC season, including a breathtaking century in the summit clash, the southpaw was also the Player of the Series in West Indies' recent T20I series win against India.

On the other hand, Rizwan was set to play his maiden BBL, having been among the consistent T20 batters over the past few years. The wicket-keeper batter averages an incredible 49.07 in 85 T20Is, with a century and 25 half-centuries.

Meanwhile, on the women's side, South African star Dane van Niekerk withdrew from the inaugural WBBL draft to recover from the injury picked up while playing in the recent 'The Hundred' tournament in England.

Melbourne Stars will have the first pick in this year's draft via a weighted lottery system, with Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes having the second and third picks, respectively.

Sydney Thunder were awarded the first pick in the WBBL draft through a similar lottery system, with the Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers drawn to the second and third picks, respectively.

Both drafts will take place on Sunday, September 3, with the 9th edition of the WBBL set to be played from October 19 to December 2 and the 13th BBL edition from December 7 to January 24.

Former Australian pacer Peter Siddle returns to the Melbourne Renegades

Siddle will return to the Renegades setup after six seasons.

Elsewhere, former Australian pacer Peter Siddle is set to return to the Melbourne Renegades after six seasons with the Adelaide Strikers. The 38-year-old played the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons with the Renegades, before moving to the Strikers from 2017-18 to 2022-23.

Siddle was part of the title-winning Strikers team in 2017-18, including a spell of 3/17 in the grand finale against the Hobart Hurricanes.

The pacer was thrilled with his return to the Renegades and said:

"I'm excited to be returning to where my Big Bash journey started and to be back in red this year. I've loved my time in Adelaide over the last six seasons. But it's time for a new challenge, and I'm looking forward to reuniting with some good mates of mine at the Renegades. Looking at the playing list that's being assembled, there's no reason we can't challenge for the title this year."

The Renegades finished third last season, with the Perth Scorchers winning their fifth BBL title.

Overall, Siddle has picked up 138 wickets in 119 T20 games at an average of 22.60 and an economy rate of 7.76 runs per over.