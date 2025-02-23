"Nightmare of Pakistan" - Fans react to Kuldeep Yadav's stunning spell in IND v PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers during the 2025 Champions Trophy match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23. The left-arm wrist-spinner registered impressive figures of 9-0-40-3 in the crucial encounter.

The crafty bowler bagged his first scalp in the 43rd over, getting Salman Agha (19 off 24 balls) caught at point. He struck on the very next ball, trapping Shaheen Afridi LBW for a golden duck.

Kuldeep claimed his third wicket in the 47th over, sending back Naseem Shah for 14. He earned widespread praise for his wonderful bowling exploits. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

A few fans pointed out how Kuldeep Yadav has consistently done well against Pakistan. The spinner has picked up 15 wickets against the opposition in six innings at an average of 14.

"Nightmare of Pakistan," wrote a fan.

"Kuldeep Yadav has been outstanding against Pakistan in ODIs, consistently delivering match-winning performances. His ability to take wickets at a low average and maintain a tight economy rate highlights his effectiveness as India's main spinner," commented another.

"Kuldeep Yadav – The Spin Magician! Kuldeep is weaving his magic yet again! His variations, turn, and deception are leaving Pakistan’s batters clueless and hopeless! From drifting deliveries to unplayable wrong’uns, he’s proving why he’s India’s X-factor in the middle overs! Take a bow, Kuldeep! Class, control, and pure brilliance," remarked yet another.

While Kuldeep claimed three wickets, all-rounder Hardik Pandya finished with two scalps as Pakistan were bowled out for 241. Saud Shakeel was the top-scorer with a 62-run knock. Khushdil Shah chipped in with a crucial contribution towards the back end, scoring 38 runs.

Kuldeep Yadav completed 300 international wickets during IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Kuldeep Yadav completed a significant landmark during the 2025 Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan. With the dismissal of Salman Agha, he completed 300 wickets in international cricket.

He became the 13th Indian bowler and fifth spinner to achieve the milestone. He reached the 300 mark in 163 matches across formats. It is worth mentioning that Kuldeep is currently ranked No. 4 in the ICC rankings for ODI bowlers.

Kuldeep Yadav recently made a comeback to the national team following an injury hiatus. He underwent a groin surgery last year in October and returned to the side during India's three-match home ODI series against England ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

