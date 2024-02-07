Nikhil Chaudhary signs with Hobart Hurricanes for next 3 seasons until 2027

Batting all-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary has signed with the Hobart Hurricanes for the next three seasons until BBL 2027.

The Delhi-born cricketer moved from India to Australia in 2020 and got an opportunity to showcase his skills in the recently concluded BBL season. Chaudhary immediately impressed, scoring a crucial 40 off 31 deliveries on his debut against the dominant Perth Scorchers.

Hurricanes head coach Jeff Vaughan praised Chaudhary's overall skillset and mentality towards the game and was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au:

"Nikhil was one of our stronger performers during BBL|13, to watch his growth as a cricketer and take his opportunity when it was given to him - was fantastic for our team and supporters. Re-signing 'Nikky' for another 3 years gives us a talented leg-spinning allrounder, but also someone who can help continue to build our culture and brand of Hurricanes cricket."

The 27-year-old finished the 2023-24 BBL season with 154 runs at an average of 25.66 and a strike rate of 142.59. Chaudhary also provided crucial breakthroughs with his off-spin, finishing with five wickets at an average of 27.40 and an economy rate of 7.21.

Despite his best efforts, the Hurricanes lacked consistency throughout the season and missed the playoffs. They finished fifth on the points table with four wins and six losses from their 10 outings.

"Super excited to be re-signing with the Hobart Hurricanes" - Nikhil Chaudhary

BBL - Perth Scorchers v Hobart Hurricanes

Nikhil Chaudhary expressed his delight at re-signing with the Hobart Hurricanes for the next three BBL seasons.

The 27-year-old has represented Punjab in India's prestigious domestic competitions, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT).

On his contract extension with the Hurricanes, Chaudhary said:

"I am super excited to be re-signing with the Hobart Hurricanes. I am so grateful for this opportunity to get back to Blundstone Arena and enjoy playing with you guys, being able to do my celebration and hitting more sixes."

Chaudhary joins Tim David, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Peter Hatzoglou, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, and Matthew Wade as the other players contracted with the Hobart Hurricanes.

He has played 21 T20 games overall in his brief career and boasts a batting average of 21.66 and a strike rate of 137.56. On the bowling front, Chaudhary has picked up 12 wickets at an average of 20 and an economy rate of 7.73.

The Hurricanes are one of only two BBL franchises, along with the Melbourne Stars, to never win a title in the 13-year existence of the league.

