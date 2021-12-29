"We need him not only for this match, but for the entire series" - Nikhil Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah's ankle injury 

Former India cricketer Nikhil Chopra noted Jasprit Bumrah's importance to the bowling attack following his injury against South Africa. The pacer came off the field in the second session after rolling his ankle during his follow-through.

BCCI @BCCI



The medical team is monitoring him at the moment.



Shreyas Iyer is on the field as his substitute.



#SAvIND Update: Jasprit Bumrah has suffered a right ankle sprain while bowling in the first innings.The medical team is monitoring him at the moment.Shreyas Iyer is on the field as his substitute. Update: Jasprit Bumrah has suffered a right ankle sprain while bowling in the first innings. The medical team is monitoring him at the moment. Shreyas Iyer is on the field as his substitute.#SAvIND

Bumrah had claimed the wicket of South African captain Dean Elgar in his very first over. He bowled a spell of 5.5 overs before leaving the field due to injury. Chopra acknowledged the spell by the 28-year-old and admitted India need him for the entirety of the series. While speaking on the Khelneeti podcast on YouTube, Chopra said:

"Let's hope that Bumrah's injury is not a concern. The ball was traveling like a bullet when he was bowling in his first spell. We saw him getting treatment on the sidelines with the physio and getting tape on the ankle as well. He was able to walk off on his own and put weight on his foot, and that's a good sign. Because we need him not only for this match, but for the entire series."

Bumrah has enjoyed the pacer-friendly conditions on offer in the Rainbow Nation ever since making his debut in 2018. He returned to bowl in the third innings and claimed the wicket of Keshav Maharaj to close out the first innings.

The longer India bats, the more rest Bumrah will get: Chopra

All 20 wickets in the Test have been claimed by seamers so far. Ravichandran Ashwin bowled 13 overs in the first innings, keeping things tight for India. Chopra notes that even though spinners might get assistance in the fourth innings, the onus will still be on Bumrah and Shami. Chopra added:

"Ashwin is a champion bowler, there is no doubt about it. But considering the surface, the responsibility would be on Shami and Bumrah to pick wickets in the fourth innings. The longer India bats, the more rest Bumrah will get. Ashwin will look for wickets but at the same time will contain the run flow."

BCCI @BCCI



327 and 16/1, lead South Africa (197) by 146 runs.



Scorecard - #SAvIND Stumps on Day 3 of the 1st Test. #TeamIndia 327 and 16/1, lead South Africa (197) by 146 runs.Scorecard - bcci.tv/events/48/indi… Stumps on Day 3 of the 1st Test.#TeamIndia 327 and 16/1, lead South Africa (197) by 146 runs.Scorecard - bcci.tv/events/48/indi… #SAvIND https://t.co/CZrptKnPi8

Also Read Article Continues below

Mohammad Shami claimed a five-wicket haul courtesy of some precise bowling. Bumrah also looked lethal in the 7.2 overs he bowled in the first innings. India currently boast a lead of 146 runs with 9 wickets in hand.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee