"This 7-wicket haul is equivalent to a 150-run knock on a tough pitch" - Nikhil Chopra on Shardul Thakur's performance 

Former India cricketer Nikhil Chopra heaped praise on Shardul Thakur's bowling performance on the second day of the second Test in Johannesburg on Tuesday. The pacer returned figures of 7-61 to dismantle South Africa's first innings.

Thakur's 17.5-3-61-7 was the best bowling figures by an Indian against the Proteas. The 30-year-old had additional responsibility with the ball after Md Siraj sustained a hamstring niggle.

Speaking on the Khelneeti podcast on YouTube, Chopra said:

"Thakur bowled brilliantly, there is no doubt about it. There is not much pace with Thakur, but he was able to make it swing both ways even with the old ball. He is truly the man with the golden arm. He comes in dismisses well-set batsmen and breaks the partnership. This seven-wicket haul is equivalent to a 150-run knock by a batter on a tough pitch."

Thakur's spectacular performance kept South Africa's first innings lead down to 27 runs.

"The biggest thing with Thakur is that he knows his strengths and weaknesses" - Saba Karim

Meanwhile, former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim said the years of toil on unresponsive pitches in domestic cricket had helped Thakur bowl according to the situation.

Describing Thakur as intelligent and smart about his bowling, Karim said:

"Such performances are possible when you have a lot of experience in domestic cricket. Day in Day out, pacers have to bowl on surfaces that has no help for them. There they try to bowl from different angles, different release points, and cutters as well. The biggest thing with Thakur is that he knows his strengths and weaknesses well. He knows what the batter is trying to do and exploits that. It is only possible when you have intelligence and smartness about your bowling."

Also Read Article Continues below

BCCI @BCCI



202 & 85/2, lead South Africa (229) by 58 runs.



Scorecard - #SAvIND STUMPS on Day 2 of the 2nd Test. #TeamIndia 202 & 85/2, lead South Africa (229) by 58 runs.Scorecard - bcci.tv/events/48/indi… STUMPS on Day 2 of the 2nd Test.#TeamIndia 202 & 85/2, lead South Africa (229) by 58 runs.Scorecard - bcci.tv/events/48/indi… #SAvIND https://t.co/OwcK1xZ7YW

Edited by Sanjay Rajan