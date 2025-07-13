Nitish Kumar Reddy gives Zak Crawley a fiery send-off after dismissing him for 22 on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy dismissed England opener Zak Crawley to claim his first wicket of the second innings on Day 4 (Sunday, July 13) of the ongoing third Test in the five-match series at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

The breakthrough came on the fourth ball of the 15th over in England’s second innings. Reddy bowled a full-length delivery that swung away outside off, tempting Crawley into a drive.

However, the opener only managed a thick edge that flew to the right of gully, where Yashasvi Jaiswal took a sharp catch. Fired up after the dismissal, Reddy unleashed a fiery send-off, shouting in Crawley’s direction.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

The right-handed batter scored 22 off 49 deliveries, including three boundaries. His dismissal put England in trouble at 50/3 in 14.4 overs.

Mohammed Siraj strikes twice and Nitish Kumar Reddy picks up one as England lose three wickets in the morning session of Day 4

England began Day 4 at 2/0 in their second innings, with openers Zak Crawley (2) and Ben Duckett (0) at the crease. The pair found it tough going early on, as India’s pacers maintained disciplined lines. Mohammed Siraj provided the first breakthrough in the fifth over of the morning, dismissing Duckett for 12 and celebrating the wicket with a roar of delight.

Siraj struck again shortly after, trapping Ollie Pope lbw for four to claim his second wicket. Nitish Kumar Reddy then joined the action, removing Crawley for 22 to bag his maiden wicket of the innings, as England slipped to 50/3.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 61/3 after 19 overs, with Joe Root (9) and Harry Brook (5) at the crease.

Earlier in the match, England had posted 387 in their first innings after choosing to bat, with veteran batter Root leading the way with a fine 104. India replied with an identical total, thanks to KL Rahul’s century.

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

