"A kLassical knock" - Suniel Shetty's adorable post for KL Rahul after latter's hundred in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Veteran Bollywood actor and KL Rahul’s father-in-law, Suniel Shetty, shared a heartfelt message after the Indian cricketer brought up a gritty century on Day 3 (Saturday, July 12) of the third Test in the five-match series against England at Lord’s.

Ad

Starting the day on 53, the Karnataka batter looked composed and confident, forging a superb 141-run stand off 198 balls for the fourth wicket with Rishabh Pant, who scored a fluent 74.

The 33-year-old reached his century off 176 deliveries, his 10th in Test cricket and second at Lord’s, becoming only the second Indian after Dilip Vengsarkar to score multiple hundreds at the iconic venue. His innings, filled with 13 boundaries, ended shortly after as he was dismissed for exactly 100 off 177 balls.

Ad

Trending

As Rahul scored his second century of the series, his father-in-law, Suniel Shetty, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram stories, writing:

“A century at Lord’s…is always special…a KLassical knock. Congratulations son.”

E Suniel Shetty's adorable post for KL Rahul (Image via [email protected])

Later in the innings, Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial hand, scoring 72 to register his third consecutive half-century. However, India’s lower order offered little resistance, and the visitors were eventually bowled out for 387, matching England’s first-innings total.

Ad

In reply, the hosts reached 2/0 at stumps, with Zak Crawley (2) and Ben Duckett (0) unbeaten at the crease after one over.

“Very important in the context of the game” - KL Rahul reflects on gritty Lord’s Hundred

Reflecting on his century on Day 3 of the Test against England, KL Rahul said that the innings was very important to the match. In a video shared on the official Indian cricket team’s Instagram, the opening batter stated:

Ad

"I don't build it in my head that much. I try and focus on my job. My job was to get the team off to a good start and see how I can put runs on the board. Very good knock, very important in the context of the game. Really happy with the performance."

Ad

Playing in his 61st Test, Rahul has accumulated 3,593 runs at an average of 35.22, including 18 half-centuries and 10 centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news