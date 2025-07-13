"A kLassical knock" - Suniel Shetty's adorable post for KL Rahul after latter's hundred in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Veteran Bollywood actor and KL Rahul’s father-in-law, Suniel Shetty, shared a heartfelt message after the Indian cricketer brought up a gritty century on Day 3 (Saturday, July 12) of the third Test in the five-match series against England at Lord’s.
Starting the day on 53, the Karnataka batter looked composed and confident, forging a superb 141-run stand off 198 balls for the fourth wicket with Rishabh Pant, who scored a fluent 74.
The 33-year-old reached his century off 176 deliveries, his 10th in Test cricket and second at Lord’s, becoming only the second Indian after Dilip Vengsarkar to score multiple hundreds at the iconic venue. His innings, filled with 13 boundaries, ended shortly after as he was dismissed for exactly 100 off 177 balls.
As Rahul scored his second century of the series, his father-in-law, Suniel Shetty, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram stories, writing:
“A century at Lord’s…is always special…a KLassical knock. Congratulations son.”
Later in the innings, Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial hand, scoring 72 to register his third consecutive half-century. However, India’s lower order offered little resistance, and the visitors were eventually bowled out for 387, matching England’s first-innings total.
In reply, the hosts reached 2/0 at stumps, with Zak Crawley (2) and Ben Duckett (0) unbeaten at the crease after one over.
“Very important in the context of the game” - KL Rahul reflects on gritty Lord’s Hundred
Reflecting on his century on Day 3 of the Test against England, KL Rahul said that the innings was very important to the match. In a video shared on the official Indian cricket team’s Instagram, the opening batter stated:
"I don't build it in my head that much. I try and focus on my job. My job was to get the team off to a good start and see how I can put runs on the board. Very good knock, very important in the context of the game. Really happy with the performance."
Playing in his 61st Test, Rahul has accumulated 3,593 runs at an average of 35.22, including 18 half-centuries and 10 centuries.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news