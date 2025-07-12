Rishabh Pant creates massive record during his 74-run knock on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

India’s vice-captain Rishabh Pant has set a new record for the most runs by a visiting wicketkeeper-batter in a Test series in England. The southpaw achieved the milestone on Day 3 (Saturday, July 12) of the ongoing third Test at Lord’s in London.

Resuming his innings on 19, Pant got off to a fluent start, striking two boundaries off Jofra Archer in the opening over of the day. The 27-year-old brought up his half-century in style, hitting Ben Stokes for a six off his 86th delivery. He looked well set for a big score but was run out for 74 in the final over before lunch, having faced 112 balls and struck eight fours and two sixes.

With this knock, Pant took his series tally to 416 runs in five innings at an impressive average of 83.20, including two centuries and two fifties. In doing so, he surpassed New Zealand’s Tom Blundell, who had scored 383 runs in six innings at an average of 76.60 during their 2022 tour of England, becoming the highest run-scoring visiting wicketkeeper in a Test series on English soil.

Meanwhile, Pant also took his overall tally of sixes in Test cricket to 88, equalling Rohit Sharma for the second-most by an Indian in the format. The record is held by Virender Sehwag, who struck 90 sixes in his 103-match Test career. Additionally, the southpaw matched MS Dhoni’s record for the most 50-plus scores (8) by a visiting wicketkeeper in Tests played in England.

Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul fall after impressive knocks on Day 3 of the Lord’s Test

Resuming on Day 3 at 145/3 after 43 overs, India’s overnight pair of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant batted brilliantly. Just when it looked like the visitors would go into lunch without losing a wicket, Pant was run out in the final over of the session for 74, breaking a 141-run partnership.

In the post-lunch session, Rahul brought up his century, becoming only the second Indian after Dilip Vengsarkar to score multiple hundreds at Lord’s. However, he departed soon after, dismissed by Shoaib Bashir for 100 off 177 balls, including 13 fours.

At the time of writing, the visitors were 261/5 after 73 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja (10) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (0) at the crease.

