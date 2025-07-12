Rishabh Pant steps out and smacks Jofra Archer for a boundary in the first over of Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

India’s vice-captain Rishabh Pant made an assertive start to Day 3 of the third Test on Saturday, July 12. He slammed two boundaries off England pacer Jofra Archer in the opening over at Lord’s in London.

On the very first delivery of the day, the 44th over of India’s first innings, Archer bowled one drifting down the leg side, and Pant neatly glanced it to fine leg for four.

On the fourth delivery, Pant displayed his trademark aggression. After Archer pitched a length ball outside off, the left-hander stepped down the track and smashed it towards the deep cover for another boundary.

Watch the video of the moment here:

Both Pant and KL Rahul have appeared composed for India during the morning session on Day 3. At the time of writing, the visitors were 197/3 after 56 overs, with Rahul unbeaten on 76 and Pant on 46, trailing by 190 runs.

Earlier in the match, Ben Stokes-led England chose to bat first and posted 387 before being bowled out. Joe Root anchored the innings with a classy 104, while Jamie Smith (51) and Brydon Carse (56) chipped in with crucial contributions.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah was the standout performer with the ball, claiming his 15th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Rishabh Pant was in fine touch during the first two Tests of the ENG-IND 2025 series

Team India didn’t get off to an ideal start in the five-match series against England, suffering a five-wicket defeat in the opening Test at Headingley, Leeds.

However, Rishabh Pant emerged as a standout performer, registering scores of 134 and 118, becoming only the second wicketkeeper, after former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower, to score centuries in both innings of a Test match.

The visitors bounced back in style in the second Test at Edgbaston, registering a dominant 336-run victory. Pant contributed 25 in the first innings, followed by an explosive 65 off just 58 deliveries in the second.

