Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Jasprit Bumrah's five-fer in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test at Lord's ft. Sanjay Manjrekar

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on fire for the visitors on Day 2 (Friday, July 11) of the third Test against England at Lord’s. England resumed the day at 251/4 after 83 overs, with Joe Root bringing up his 37th Test century off the first ball.

However, in just the third over of the day, Bumrah produced a stunning delivery to castle England skipper Ben Stokes for 44. In his very next over, the Indian speedster removed both Root (104) and Chris Woakes (0) off consecutive deliveries, reducing the hosts to 271/7.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse offered resistance, stitching together an 84-run stand for the eighth wicket. Smith scored 51 before Bumrah returned to dismiss Jofra Archer for four, completing his five-wicket haul. Carse’s fighting knock of 56 came to an end as England were bowled out for 387 in their first innings.

In response, England struck early through Jofra Archer, who dismissed his IPL teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal for 13. KL Rahul and Karun Nair then added 61 runs off 113 balls for the second wicket. Nair once again failed to convert his start into a big score and departed for 40, while skipper Shubman Gill was dismissed by Chris Woakes for 16. At stumps on Day 2, India were 145/3, with KL Rahul unbeaten on 53 and Rishabh Pant holding firm on 19.

On a day that had a bit of everything, it was Bumrah who stole the spotlight with his 15th five-wicket haul in Tests, earning a well-deserved place on the Lord’s honors board. On that note, in this article, we take a look at five expert reactions to Jasprit Bumrah’s stunning five-for in the third Test of the ENG vs IND 2025 series.

5 expert reactions to Jasprit Bumrah's five-fer in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test at Lord's

#1 Irfan Pathan

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan remarked that Jasprit Bumrah was unlucky to finish Day 1 of the Lord’s Test with just one wicket, despite repeatedly beating the bat. However, he lauded the pacer’s precision and control on Day 2, stating that Bumrah fully deserved a five-wicket haul and a place on the Lord’s honors board.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel @officialIrfanPathan, Pathan said:

“Even yesterday, when Jasprit Bumrah was bowling, he beat the bat 34 times in his 18 overs — nearly twice an over. That’s remarkable, isn’t it? Yet he managed just one wicket, which shows how unlucky he was. There’s not much you can analyse there. But today, when he returned to bowl, he was on fire. He opened his account in style, dismissing top batters, including Joe Root — for the 11th time. The lengths he hit today were outstanding. The way he bowled to Ben Stokes — around the wicket, using the slope to perfection — was brilliant. That delivery came in sharply at an angle and completely beat him.”

“Even against Root. Had Root not been dismissed after scoring a century, he could’ve gone on to play a big innings, possibly pushing England’s total well past 400. Once again, Bumrah troubled the batters relentlessly — four of the five wickets he took were bowled, underlining his class. And finally, he etched his name on the Lord’s honours board — and rightly so. If he’s your best bowler, you expect him to deliver in big matches. He wanted to play at Lord’s, and he wanted his name up there — and he’s done it. There’s truly no one like Jasprit Bumrah,” he added.

#2 Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra also lauded Jasprit Bumrah, highlighting how memes had surfaced questioning his greatness in comparison to legends like Dale Steyn and James Anderson. However, Bumrah silenced the critics in style with a sensational five-wicket haul.

Speaking in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel @CricketAakash, the 47-year-old shared his thoughts:

"Jasprit Bumrah, man, what a guy! Seriously, he’s just different. On Day 1, everyone was talking about him, and I was watching all the memes people were making. It’s on pitches like these that you realize how great bowlers like Dale Steyn were, how lethal James Anderson was. And here’s Bumrah — not getting a single wicket. But then boom — five wickets! Once again, he got two guys out in two balls. He just keeps doing it. That ball coming in to Root, and the one going away to Chris Woakes — these guys just couldn’t pick it. Ben Stokes didn’t even see the ball — he plays like this and the ball just hits the stumps.”

“Boom — five wickets, man! Five wickets for Jasprit Bumrah, once again! He’s now on the Lord’s honours board, and once again he’s shown, he’s dominated, and proved — I’m a different kind of bowler. I’m in a different league. Right now, the best bowler in the world is Jasprit Boom Boom Bumrah,” he added.

#3 Stuart Broad

Former England pacer Stuart Broad also heaped praise on Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah, highlighting his fiery spell on Day 2 in which he dismissed Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Chris Woakes, a passage of play that, according to Broad, perfectly captured the 31-year-old’s brilliance. Speaking on Sky Sports, the 39-year-old said:

“To be honest, that spell of getting Stokes, Root, Woakes summed up just a bit — Bumrah of what he does, really. He challenges batters — the best batters in the world — left, right-handed, brings all sorts of dismissals — stumps and nick-offs — into play. And it was amazing drama, amazing theater."

"There was a bit of swing, a bit of carry, a few boundaries away, but no one had really settled. And then, the one moving back down the hill to Stokes — through the gate, off stump out of the ground — was just, you know, Jasprit Bumrah can do that. And he really deserved to end up on that honours board," he added.

#4 Sanjay Manjrekar

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar lauded Jasprit Bumrah for his exceptional spell, highlighting how he made an impact despite minimal support from the pitch or conditions. Manjrekar noted that Bumrah bowled close to the stumps and relied on patience, effectively playing the waiting game. He said:

“We saw another facet of this great bowler. We saw that he has different ways of getting wickets. We've seen a variety of deliveries that he has, but we saw today, in this five-wicket haul, a different approach — a very humble approach. He wasn't trying to blast the batters out. He realized the pitch had nothing for him. Overhead conditions also didn't change — the sun was out right through. This ball was going very soft on the bowlers. So, despite all that, just being humble and doing the hard work without expecting much — and he got plenty in return. So we saw another side of Bumrah. This was more him playing the waiting game rather than making things happen.”

“Bumrah is a master at, you know, finding out what this pitch is all about, and he respected the conditions and wasn't too hasty in trying to get batters out. Apart from that, I just felt that he tried giving himself the best chance by being close to the stumps — trying to get a leg before, or a played-on, or a clean bowled,” he added.

#5 Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was all praise for Jasprit Bumrah, stating that it's nearly impossible to assess a pitch when the Indian pace ace is operating on it. Speaking in a conversation on Cricbuzz, Vaughan said:

“I always say that, you would have said it as well, the coaches would have said it, you never judge a pitch until two teams have batted or bowled on it. I think now you have to say that you can't really judge a pitch when Bumrah bowls on it, he is too good.”

“At the start of the day, we had Jasprit Bumrah, and we saw a little bit of genius, and then, later in the day, you saw Jofra Archer. Test match cricket needs that style of bowler, it needs a Bumrah, it needs a Jofra Archer. The 30,000 here at Lord's, and millions watching from home, you can't miss a beat when those two are bowling,” he added.

Playing in his 47th Test, Jasprit Bumrah has now amassed 215 wickets at an impressive average of 19.49 and a strike rate of 42.1, including 15 five-wicket hauls.

