"I was seeing many memes" - Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah being compared with Dale Steyn and James Anderson before Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Jasprit Bumrah for bowling a potent spell on Day 2 of the third Test against England. He noted that some memes had been posted after Day 1 about Bumrah not being as good as Dale Steyn and James Anderson.

Bumrah registered figures of 5/74 in 27 overs as India bowled England out for 387 in their first innings on Day 2 (Friday, July 11) at Lord's. The visitors ended the day at 145/3 in their first innings, with KL Rahul (53* off 113) and Rishabh Pant (19* off 33) being the unbeaten batters.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener praised Bumrah for proving his detractors wrong.

"Jasprit Bumrah, what a guy. He is different. After the first day, I was seeing many memes where people were saying that after coming to such pitches you realize how great a bowler Dale Steyn was and how dangerous a bowler Jimmy Anderson was, and look at Bumrah, he isn't able to take a single wicket," he said.

Chopra noted that the ace Indian pacer picked up another five-wicket haul, including dismissing Joe Root and Chris Woakes with contrasting deliveries off successive balls.

"He took five wickets once again. He dismissed two guys off two balls. He does that repeatedly. He dismissed Joe Root with an incoming delivery and Chris Woakes with an awaygoing delivery," he observed.

Jasprit Bumrah had Joe Root bowled off the inside edge for a 199-ball 104. He then had Chris Woakes caught behind by Dhruv Jurel for a golden duck.

"Ben Stokes was unable to see the ball" - Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah's dismissal of England captain on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Jasprit Bumrah castled Ben Stokes on Day 2 of the Lord's Test. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Ben Stokes (44 off 110) was completely beaten by Jasprit Bumrah, with the England captain making it feel that the ball had kept low.

"Ben Stokes was unable to see the ball at all. The ball hit his stumps. I was listening to the commentary, and someone said the ball probably kept low. I don't think the ball kept low. It hit the top of the off-stump. It went and hit the bail," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Stokes' expressions suggested that he felt he had been robbed.

"Ben Stokes' expressions are priceless. Whenever he gets out, and he has gotten out to Bumrah so many times, the way he stands, it seems like he is asking how it happened. It was like a dolly being snatched from a small kid," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra noted that Jasprit Bumrah established once again that he is in a different league. He added that the unconventional seamer is the best bowler in the world at the moment.

