Not Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan reveals the toughest bowlers he faced amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has named South African great Dale Steyn and England’s legendary pacer James Anderson as the most challenging bowlers he faced during his career. The 39-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket on August 24, 2024, after representing India in 269 matches across formats and amassing 10,867 runs at an average of 39.66, including 55 half-centuries and 24 centuries.

During an interaction with IANS on Thursday, July 10, Dhawan was asked to name the toughest bowler he faced in his career. In response, the southpaw said:

“Dale Steyn was always a tough one — he had raw pace, aggression, skill, and that fierce look! James Anderson too.”

Steyn, who retired from all formats in 2021, dismissed Dhawan twice in Test cricket, with the left-hander averaging just 15 against him. In ODIs and T20Is, Steyn got the better of Dhawan once in each format, with the Indian opener averaging 50 and 11, respectively.

James Anderson proved to be an even tougher challenge in the longest format, dismissing Dhawan five times in Tests, where the southpaw averaged a modest 19. In the 50-over format, however, Dhawan fared better, averaging 39 against the former English pacer and being dismissed only once.

“The way the boys bounced back showed real character and resilience” - Shikhar Dhawan lauds India’s victory in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

In the same conversation, Shikhar Dhawan also praised the Indian team for their emphatic 336-run victory over England in the second Test at Edgbaston. The 39-year-old applauded skipper Shubman Gill for leading from the front, saying:

“I’d like to congratulate the entire team for winning at Edgbaston after 58 years — a phenomenal achievement. The way the boys bounced back in the second Test showed real character and resilience. Shubman Gill led from the front with outstanding knocks of 269 and 161, brilliantly supported by Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep with the ball, especially in the absence of Bumrah.”

India and England are set to clash in the third Test, beginning today, Thursday, July 10, at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

