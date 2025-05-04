No. 10 batter drops mobile phone while completing a run in County Championship 2025 match [Watch]

In a hilarious moment during a recent County Championship 2025 match, a number 10 batter dropped a mobile phone while completing a run. It was a match between Lancashire and Gloucestershire.
Tom Bailey was the batter, who is a fast bowler. He was seen dropping his phone while he was attempting to take a quick single while batting. It appeared as though he was absent-minded.
A video is going viral on social media where Bailey is seen dropping his mobile phone during the County Championship game while looking to get off the mark against Gloucestershire pacer Josh Shaw in the 114th over. He flicked the ball to fine-leg and was looking for a second run when he dropped his phone at the non-strikers' end just close to the umpire.
“Something has dropped out of his pocket. I think it’s his mobile phone!," a commentator was heard saying.
As observed by the commentators, the bowler picked up the mobile phone but it is not clear as to whether he gave it to the umpire or not.
“As much as it is hilarious and we are laughing about it, I almost wonder if that’s going to have to be reported. The fact that he was out in the middle .. (chuckles) with a mobile phone in his pocket (more laughs),” the commentator added.
Watch the moment in a video posted on X (Twitter) below -
Lancashire post 450 in first innings of County Championship 2025 match against Gloucestershire
Meanwhile, Lancashire posted 450 runs on the board in the first innings of the ongoing County Championship 2025 game against Gloucestershire.
Josh Bohannon (56) and Matthew Hurst (78) scored half-centuries while Marcus Harris slammed a brilliant century, scoring 167 runs off 269 balls. Luke Wells (38) and Tom Hartley (35) also made notable contributions.
Tom Bailey, who dropped a mobile phone while completing a run during their batting innings, eventually remained unbeaten on 22 off 31 balls, adding some crucial runs towards the backend of the innings.
