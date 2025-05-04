No. 10 batter drops mobile phone while completing a run in County Championship 2025 match [Watch]

In a hilarious moment during a recent County Championship 2025 match, a number 10 batter dropped a mobile phone while completing a run. It was a match between Lancashire and Gloucestershire.

Ad

Tom Bailey was the batter, who is a fast bowler. He was seen dropping his phone while he was attempting to take a quick single while batting. It appeared as though he was absent-minded.

A video is going viral on social media where Bailey is seen dropping his mobile phone during the County Championship game while looking to get off the mark against Gloucestershire pacer Josh Shaw in the 114th over. He flicked the ball to fine-leg and was looking for a second run when he dropped his phone at the non-strikers' end just close to the umpire.

Ad

Trending

“Something has dropped out of his pocket. I think it’s his mobile phone!," a commentator was heard saying.

As observed by the commentators, the bowler picked up the mobile phone but it is not clear as to whether he gave it to the umpire or not.

“As much as it is hilarious and we are laughing about it, I almost wonder if that’s going to have to be reported. The fact that he was out in the middle .. (chuckles) with a mobile phone in his pocket (more laughs),” the commentator added.

Ad

Watch the moment in a video posted on X (Twitter) below -

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lancashire post 450 in first innings of County Championship 2025 match against Gloucestershire

Meanwhile, Lancashire posted 450 runs on the board in the first innings of the ongoing County Championship 2025 game against Gloucestershire.

Josh Bohannon (56) and Matthew Hurst (78) scored half-centuries while Marcus Harris slammed a brilliant century, scoring 167 runs off 269 balls. Luke Wells (38) and Tom Hartley (35) also made notable contributions.

Tom Bailey, who dropped a mobile phone while completing a run during their batting innings, eventually remained unbeaten on 22 off 31 balls, adding some crucial runs towards the backend of the innings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️