"No aggression. No plans. No thought process" - Fans react to India's bowling in morning session of Day 3 in 1st IND vs SA Test 

Team India bowlers failed to make early inroads on Day 3 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday (December 28).

The Proteas finished Day 2 with an 11-run lead over India. Dean Elgar and Marco Jansen continued accumulating crucial runs for their side on the third day, extending their sixth-wicket partnership to 111.

While pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were impressive at the start, they could not provide the team with an early breakthrough. The hosts are at 392/7 at lunch, with a lead of 147 runs.

Several fans took to social media to express their disappointment over the Men in Blue's bowling performance. Here are some of the reactions:

The morning session on Day 3 saw South Africa score 136 runs while the visitors salvaged some pride by claiming two wickets. Dean Elgar departed in the 95th over of the innings after scoring 185 off 287 balls. He got out to a down-the-leg side delivery from Shardul Thakur.

The southpaw tried to leave it but the ball ended up brushing his glove and went straight to keeper KL Rahul.

"The Indian team really misses him" - Dinesh Karthik on Mohammed Shami's absence from South Africa series

Veteran keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes India's bowling attack would have looked a lot stronger in the presence of the in-form Mohammed Shami.

Shami, who has been a standout performer for the side in the recent past, was ruled out of the ongoing two-match series against South Africa due to an ankle injury.

Speaking about his absence, Karthik told Cricbuzz:

"The man has grown in stature as a bowler and as a leader of the pack. He is an able lieutenant to Jasprit Bumrah. You can imagine with the upright seam on this kind of pitch. I promise you, he would have definitely gotten a few wickets. The Indian team really misses him."

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have picked up two wickets each so far in the first innings while Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, and Prasidh Krishna have bagged one scalp each.

