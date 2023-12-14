"No better way to silence it than to put runs on the board" -David Warner on dealing with criticism after stellar ton against Pakistan

Australian batter David Warner has kickstarted his farewell Test series in style and has silenced the critics with a magnificent ton against Pakistan at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The veteran opener took on the inexperienced Pakistani pacers from the word go and has been dominating proceedings on Day 1 of the first Test.

Warner came into the first Test amid a cloud of scrutiny, particularly directed by his former teammate Mitchell Johnson. The former pacer wrote a scathing column, where he launched an attack on Warner as well as the Australian fans for glorifying him, and the batter's ask for a farewell series despite questionable form.

After reaching the three-figure mark, Warner celebrated in his trademark style, but also pointed a finger to his lips before stretching it outward to make a statement.

"It is my job to come out here and score runs and that was from the get-go to put pressure on the Pakistan bowlers. I got a couple of partnerships going, first with Uzzie (Khawaja) and then with Smudge (Smith). It's just another Test match hundred for Australia and it is something that we try our best to do when we walk out there," Warner told Adam Gilchrist in an interview after the second session.

"It feels great, there is a lot of runs out there to be put on the board for the bowlers to bowl at. There is always going to be criticism, and you gotta take that and no better way to silence it than to put runs on the board," he concluded.

The ton potentially cements Warner's place in the Aussie team for the remainder of the series, giving him the planned farewell he desired on his home ground - the Sydney Cricket Ground - in the New Year's Test.

David Warner inching close to 150 as Australia are all over Pakistan on Day 1

The left-handed batter has shown no desire to halt his rampage against Pakistan. As of writing, Australia are well placed at 258-3 after 60 overs, with David Warner batting on 137 runs off 170 deliveries. His knock includes 16 fours and three sixes so far.

He is joined by Travis Head following Steve Smith's wicket. The former skipper became Khurram Shehzad's first Test scalp.

Will the veteran score a double ton to begin his farewell series? Let us know what you think.