Question of change in captaincy doesn't arise as long as Team India is performing: Jay Shah

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has made it clear that the board will not consider a change in leadership, irrespective of the format, as long as Team India is performing well.

Jay Shah’s comments came a day after a report claimed that Virat Kohli will quit white-ball captaincy after the T20 World Cup and hand over the reins to Rohit Sharma.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Jay Shah made it clear that there will be no change in Team India's captaincy as long as the side is performing up to expected standards.

"As long as a team is performing while on the crease, the question of change in captaincy doesn’t arise," Jay Shah was quoted as telling the paper.

On Monday, media reports claimed that Kohli was willing to give up the captaincy in limited-overs formats to focus on getting his batting back on track.

However, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal rubbished the claims and clarified that Kohli will remain captain across all formats.

"This is all rubbish. Nothing (as) such is happening. This is all what you guys (media) are talking about. BCCI has not met or discussed anything on this issue (split captaincy). Virat will remain as the captain (of all formats)," Dhumal was quoted as saying by IANS.

Under Kohli, Team India won their maiden Test series in Australia in 2018-19. They were also leading 2-1 in England when the fifth Test was canceled due to COVID-19.

However, India haven’t won an ICC trophy since Kohli took over as Team India skipper.

Virat Kohli will remain captain

"This is all rubbish. Nothing as such is going to happen. This is all media creation. BCCI has not met or discussed anything on this issue," Arun Dhumal, BCCI treasurer to NDTV — Sanjay Kishore (@saintkishore) September 13, 2021

Kohli will be leading India in the T20 World Cup to be played in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14. Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni has been appointed mentor of the squad for the ICC event.

Split captaincy will benefit Team India: Madan Lal

Even as the BCCI has trashed all reports of a change in leadership after the T20 World Cup, former Indian cricketer Madan Lal opined that split captaincy is not a bad idea. According to him, it will ease the pressure on Kohli.

"I guess this could be a nice option. We are in a very good position right now. We are lucky that we have Rohit Sharma in the team and whenever Virat Kohli feels that he wants to concentrate on one or two formats then Rohit can step in, and he has a lot of experience," Madan told IANS.

Before the T20 World Cup, both Kohli and Rohit will be seen in action during the second half of IPL 2021, which begins on September 19 in the UAE.

