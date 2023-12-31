No concern over Shardul Thakur despite all-rounder suffering a blow during net session: Reports

Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur is said to be fine after he suffered a blow to his left shoulder during an optional practice session at Centurion on Saturday, December 30. Thakur was reportedly the first player to enter the nets and was hit on the left shoulder while taking throwdowns from a member of the support staff.

The 32-year-old is under the scanner after he struggled with both bat and ball during the first Test against South Africa in Centurion. The right-arm pacer conceded 101 runs in 19 overs, claiming only one wicket. With the willow, he registered scores of 24 and 2 as India succumbed to defeat by an innings and 32 runs in the Boxing Day Test.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the Indian team's medical staff has not recommended any treatment for the all-rounder, and neither did he take any scans. On the other hand, Thakur continued batting even after taking a hit on his shoulder.

A website quoted a source as saying:

"There is no concern at all. No problems."

According to a report in news agency PTI, Thakur was in some discomfort after being struck on the shoulder and could not bowl during the net session. The incident is said to have occurred around 15 minutes into the net session when a support staff member sent a throwdown that kicked up from length.

It was reported that the right-handed batter found himself in an awkward position, similar to the second innings of the Centurion Test when he edged a delivery from Kagiso Rabada. After Thakur finished batting, the physio placed an ice pack sling around his shoulder.

Apart from Thakur, skipper Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, and KS Bharat took part in the optional training session in Centurion.

Will Shardul Thakur be retained for the second Test?

It remains to be seen whether India retain Thakur for the second Test despite his disappointing showing in Centurion. Thakur bowled a lot of freebies in the first Test and did not allow the pressure to build on South Africa’s batters.

Debutant Prasidh Krishna also struggled to make an impact. He registered figures of 1/93 from 20 overs. Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan are the other pace bowling options in the Indian team.

Also, Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the first Test due to back spasms, is likely to return to the playing XI for the Cape Town Test, which will be held from January 3 to 7.

