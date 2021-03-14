"They don't have the dedication" - Brad Hogg blasts Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Tewatia after failed fitness tests

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has criticized Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Tewatia after the duo failed to pass fitness tests ahead of India's five-match T20I series against England.

Thanks to their impressive performances in IPL 2020, both Chakravarthy and Tewatia were initially included in the 19-man T20 squad announced by the Indian selectors. However, their inability to meet the fitness standards required for international cricket has put their participation in doubt.

Hailing the fitness standards set by Virat Kohli's squad over the past couple of years, Brad Hogg thinks that playing in the Indian team is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and the duo should have been ready to grab it.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Brad Hogg said:

"The standards of fitness for India have been there for a couple of years now. All players around India know what to expect. The goal post hasn't changed. You've got to take your opportunity when it comes, and when it comes, you can't be left out like this."

Instead of mincing words about his disappointment, Brad Hogg questioned whether Chakravarthy and Tewatia were committed enough to play international cricket.

"So, these two particular players, because they haven't shown up with the fitness standards of India, it shows that they don't have the dedication of what it takes to play international cricket."

This could be Chakravarthy and Tewatia's last opportunity: Brad Hogg

Mumbai Indians’ spinner #RahulChahar could be added to squad as there are doubts about the fitness for Rahul Tewatia and Varun Chakravarthy.https://t.co/dZzmb6APcQ — The Quint (@TheQuint) March 9, 2021

Ahead of the opening T20I against England, where India lost by eight wickets, Virat Kohli also reacted to Chakravarthy's failed fitness test. He said he expects players to abide by the "high levels of fitness and skills" that Team India operates.

Brad Hogg, a left-arm Chinaman bowler in his playing days, said that Chakravarthy and Tewatia had squandered what could be their only opportunity to play international cricket. The 50-year-old also urged youngsters not to follow the pair's example and to be well prepared to take their chances no matter their profession.

Brad Hogg concluded:

"Youngsters out there, no matter what you're doing in life, make sure if you're going for an opportunity – work, cricket, or any other sport – you know what the standards are expected of you when you show up for that first hour of work. These two particular players haven't shown up in the first hour of work in prime condition and this could be their last opportunity."

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy had featured in 13 matches for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020, taking 17 scalps, including a five-wicket haul.

Meanwhile, Rahul Tewatia has impressed with his all-round skills for the Rajasthan Royals in the same edition. In 14 matches, Tewatia smashed 255 runs at a strike-rate of 139 while also picking up 10 wickets with his leg-spin bowling.