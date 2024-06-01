"No more diving catches, but plenty of catchy insights" - Cricket fraternity wishes Dinesh Karthik on his 39th birthday

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is celebrating his 39th birthday today (June 1). Wishes from all over the world poured on social media for the celebrated cricketer on his birthday.

Karthik was last seen in action in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), plying his trade for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He had another stellar campaign with the bat, scoring 326 runs at a strike rate of 187.36, including two half-centuries.

The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer pushed his case for another T20 World Cup selection but couldn't pip the likes of Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson. Despite not making it to the squad, Karthik signed off from the IPL on a high note.

Birthday boy Karthik received praise from several sections, including legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Here are some reactions:

Here are some more reactions:

"You are unique among all cricketers @DineshKarthik. The journey is inspiration. May you keep inspiring others with your work off the field DK. Many more happy returns of the day," a fan wrote.

"Happy birthday to one of my favourite cricketers ever. Eppavume sandhoshama irunga thalaivare @DineshKarthik," wrote another fan.

"Happy Birthday Dinesh Karthik. Streets won't forget this iconic Nidahas trophy final," chimed another fan.

Dinesh Karthik reveals the reasons for his IPL retirement

The RCB wicketkeeper-batter recently revealed the real reason behind calling his time on IPL career. He said that while he is physically fit to play for another three years, it is the mental side of the sport that led to his retirement.

"I think I am physically very much prepared to play for another three years," Karthik told Cricbuzz. "Especially with the Impact Player rule, it becomes that much easier. So in terms of playing the sport, easily I think I could've pushed for another cycle. I don't have too many issues in my life. Touch wood, I have never missed a game because of an injury through my three decades. I've been blessed that way.

"I was never worried about my body or my fitness. It was all about the mental side of things, whether I'll be able to push as much in the lead-up to the tournament, whether if I don't play as many matches, will I be okay with it."

Dinesh Karthik will next be seen commentating during the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the USA, starting June 1.

