"No dropped catches, no runs for Virat Kohli" - Twitter reacts to Kohli getting out on 1 run vs Bangladesh in 1st Test

Cricket fans reacted to Indian batter Virat Kohli's dismissal for yet another low score during the first Test against Bangladesh on Wednesday, December 14, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
Although Virat Kohli has displayed massive improvements in white-ball cricket with some outstanding performances in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, followed by breaking his century drought in ODI cricket.
The Indian batting mainstay's woes in red-ball cricket continued as he could manage just one run after facing five balls on Day 1 of the first Test. Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam stunned the Indian batter with his sharp turn.
Kohli went on the backfoot to play Taijul, but the ball spun sharply from a mile and hit the back pad of the batter. Before walking back to his crease, Kohli had a discussion with Cheteshwar Pujara, and his partner advised him to opt for the review.
However, the review was unsuccessful, as the ball was pitched in line and hit between the middle and the leg stump, as the DRS replays showed.
"Virat Kohli isn't in top 30 in Tests" - Twitter reactions
It was another poor display of form in Test cricket by Kohli, who hasn't reached a three-figure score in the format since the last time he played against Bangladesh in November 2019 during the Day-Night Test at the Eden Gardens.
Kohli has scored 221 runs in eight innings at an average of 27.62 in 2022, with his best score of 79 against South Africa earlier in January.
There were mixed reactions to Virat Kohli's dismissal for another low score, as some fans believed the Indian run machine would return to form in the second innings, while others were quick to compare Kohli's test numbers and his form.
Earlier in the Indian innings, stand-in skipper KL Rahul and fellow opener Shubman Gill got out inside 20 overs after India opted to bat first on a pitch known to support batters for big runs.
