"No dropped catches, no runs for Virat Kohli" - Twitter reacts to Kohli getting out on 1 run vs Bangladesh in 1st Test

Cricket fans reacted to Indian batter Virat Kohli's dismissal for yet another low score during the first Test against Bangladesh on Wednesday, December 14, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Although Virat Kohli has displayed massive improvements in white-ball cricket with some outstanding performances in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, followed by breaking his century drought in ODI cricket.

The Indian batting mainstay's woes in red-ball cricket continued as he could manage just one run after facing five balls on Day 1 of the first Test. Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam stunned the Indian batter with his sharp turn.

Kohli went on the backfoot to play Taijul, but the ball spun sharply from a mile and hit the back pad of the batter. Before walking back to his crease, Kohli had a discussion with Cheteshwar Pujara, and his partner advised him to opt for the review.

However, the review was unsuccessful, as the ball was pitched in line and hit between the middle and the leg stump, as the DRS replays showed.

"Virat Kohli isn't in top 30 in Tests" - Twitter reactions

It was another poor display of form in Test cricket by Kohli, who hasn't reached a three-figure score in the format since the last time he played against Bangladesh in November 2019 during the Day-Night Test at the Eden Gardens.

Kohli has scored 221 runs in eight innings at an average of 27.62 in 2022, with his best score of 79 against South Africa earlier in January.

There were mixed reactions to Virat Kohli's dismissal for another low score, as some fans believed the Indian run machine would return to form in the second innings, while others were quick to compare Kohli's test numbers and his form.

anay argentina @anayposting Kohli isn't even in top 30 in test Kohli isn't even in top 30 in test

Kiara @Kohlis_Girl Virat Kohli will come back.!



We all know he always comeback after a failure.! Virat Kohli will come back.!We all know he always comeback after a failure.! https://t.co/QiOv8p6YfR

MONK. @itsmonk_45



Rohit Sharma - 30 innings, 1552 runs average 55.43 with 5 hundred and 4 half century.



Virat Kohli - 44 innings, 1485 runs average ~35 with 2 century and 8 half century.



Rohit Sharma is the best Test Batsman in last three years > Kohli

#BANvsIND Since 2019 in Test,Rohit Sharma - 30 innings, 1552 runs average 55.43 with 5 hundred and 4 half century.Virat Kohli - 44 innings, 1485 runs average ~35 with 2 century and 8 half century.Rohit Sharma is the best Test Batsman in last three years > Kohli Since 2019 in Test,Rohit Sharma - 30 innings, 1552 runs average 55.43 with 5 hundred and 4 half century. Virat Kohli - 44 innings, 1485 runs average ~35 with 2 century and 8 half century. Rohit Sharma is the best Test Batsman in last three years > Kohli#BANvsIND https://t.co/xKw5KHUYIu

Daniel Alexander @daniel86cricket #Cricket Not a dead rubber, no dropped catches, no runs for Virat Kohli. Not a dead rubber, no dropped catches, no runs for Virat Kohli. 😂 #Cricket

Jyran⚘ @Jyran45 Virat Kohli in Test

2020:Avg 19

2021:Avg 28

2022:Avg 27



Last 11 innings: only 1 fifty

0,36,35,18,79,29,45,23,13,11,20



Can't play Swing

Can't play Seam

Can't play Spin

He can't even score on the highway then why is he in the team after 3 years of horrible performance?Drop ASAP Virat Kohli in Test2020:Avg 192021:Avg 282022:Avg 27Last 11 innings: only 1 fifty 0,36,35,18,79,29,45,23,13,11,20Can't play SwingCan't play Seam Can't play SpinHe can't even score on the highway then why is he in the team after 3 years of horrible performance?Drop ASAP https://t.co/OBnbgfKSVR

Cricket With Laresh @Lareshhere Virat Kohli dismissed for 1 run in first innings! He will be scoring century in 2nd innings and i am so much confident about it. Wait and See! #INDvsBAN Virat Kohli dismissed for 1 run in first innings! He will be scoring century in 2nd innings and i am so much confident about it. Wait and See! #INDvsBAN https://t.co/z5IxZgLMuA

ᴠ!®a͜͡ᴛ💫 @itsvish95

#ViratKohli𓃵

#indvsbang Kohli yrrr soke v nhi utha tha aur aap out ho gye 🥲🥲🥲🥲 Kohli yrrr soke v nhi utha tha aur aap out ho gye 🥲🥲🥲🥲#ViratKohli𓃵 #indvsbang

Virat Follower @Viratparvam For the first time, Virat Kohli got out on a Single Digit Score against Bangladesh in Tests. #INDvBAN For the first time, Virat Kohli got out on a Single Digit Score against Bangladesh in Tests. #INDvBAN

Earlier in the Indian innings, stand-in skipper KL Rahul and fellow opener Shubman Gill got out inside 20 overs after India opted to bat first on a pitch known to support batters for big runs.

