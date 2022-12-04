"No excuses, we are used to such types of conditions" - Rohit Sharma laments poor batting performance after loss to Bangladesh

Following India's defeat to Bangladesh in the first ODI, captain Rohit Sharma said that that the batting unit disappointed in challenging conditions. The right-hander called for the team to respond in the second game.

India's batting unit couldn't cope with Bangladesh's bowlers on a turning track in Mirpur, collapsing to 186 in 41.2 overs. Keeper-batter KL Rahul was the only batter to pass 50, while Shakib-al-Hasan picked up five scalps.

After the game, Rohit didn't give any excuses and felt India should have fared better, having played in such conditions many times. The 35-year-old also reckons the tourists should handle pressure a lot better, saying:

"You have to understand how to play. There are no excuses; we are used to such types of conditions. We need to look at how to bat against their spinners in these conditions. The genes are there; these guys grew up playing in such conditions. It is all about handling pressure."

He continued:

"Once you do, it gives you confidence. It is important to learn how to handle those pressure situations. Hopefully, we change things around in the next game."

The Men in Blue kept the pressure on with the ball, notably picking up a wicket off the first delivery of the innings. India were also favorites heading into the 46th over, with the hosts needing eight with the final pair at the crease. However, Mehidy Hasan kept his nerves to take his team over the line, putting on over 50 runs with last man Mustafizur Rehamn.

"Another 30-40 runs would have made a difference" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit, who also perished cheaply, rued the score wasn't competitive enough and that the team should have got more with KL Rahul and Washington Sundar in the middle.

He said:

"It was a very close game. We did very well to come back into the game. We did not bat well. We bowled pretty well and kept them under pressure till the end. It wasn't enough runs. Another 30-40 runs would have made a difference. With KL and Washy, we could have got there. Unfortunately, we lost wickets in the middle, and it is not easy to come back."

Mirpur will host the second ODI on December 7, with India facing a do-or-die contest to stay alive in the series.

