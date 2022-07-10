“No Kohli without Tendulkar, no Tendulkar without Gavaskar.”: Wishes pour in for the "Little Master" on his 73rd birthday

Former Indian captain and one of world cricket’s greatest batters, Sunil Gavaskar, is celebrating his 73rd birthday on Sunday (July 10). The "Little Master" is recognized as one of the best batters of fast bowling to have ever played the game. He stood up to the fearsome West Indian attack of the 1970s and '80s, scoring a mountain of runs.

In a legendary international career spanning 16 years, Gavaskar played 125 Tests and 109 one-dayers for India, scoring 10122 and 3092 runs, respectively. He notched up 34 hundreds and 45 fifties in Test matches. In ODIs, he had a solitary hundred to go with his 27 half-centuries. Gavaskar ended his Test career with a healthy average of 51.12, while in the one-day format he had an average of 35.13.

Post-retirement, the "Little Master" took up commentary and is on the mic for the current India-England series. He is among the most respected voices in the game and also writes columns for renowned newspapers.

On his 73rd birthday on Sunday, wishes poured in for the Indian legend on social media. Here are some Twitter posts wishing Gavaskar well on his special day:

BCCI @BCCI

13,214 international runs

1983 World Cup-winner

First batter to score 10,000 runs in Tests



233 international games

13,214 international runs

1983 World Cup-winner

First batter to score 10,000 runs in Tests

Here's wishing Sunil Gavaskar - former #TeamIndia Captain & batting great - a very happy birthday.

ICC @ICC



Happy birthday to one of India's greatest batters – Sunil Gavaskar "He was one opener you wanted to see back of. Because when he gets in, he books lunch and dinner and overnight accommodation."

Joy Bhattacharjya @joybhattacharj Virat & Rohit are the stars of a proud & prosperous nation, the most powerful in cricket.

Sunil Gavaskar was the mainstay of a poor nation way down the cricketing hierarchy. So many survived that crowded office commute with just 1 thought -Gavaskar was still batting.

Virat & Rohit are the stars of a proud & prosperous nation, the most powerful in cricket.

Sunil Gavaskar was the mainstay of a poor nation way down the cricketing hierarchy. So many survived that crowded office commute with just 1 thought -Gavaskar was still batting.

HBD master

On Sunil Gavaskar's 73rd birthday, a spread which appeared in Sportsweek magazine in 1986.

Happy Birthday to someone who inspired an entire generation to take up the sport – Sunil Gavaskar Sir! Wishing you the absolute best for the coming year! #HappyBirthdaySunilGavaskar

Vijay Lokapally 🇮🇳 @vijaylokapally

@rohangava9

#HAPPYBIRTHDAY Mr. Sunil Gavaskar. His humility and love for fans of cricket is amazing. At Jaipur at an IPL match I once took not less than 50 pictures for his admirers, young and old, and he smilingly accommodated them & missed dinner. Greatest Indian batsman

@rohangava9

#SunilGavaskar My favourite Gavaskar story is not what he achieved on the field which is humongous records. It is when he helped save a family during the 1992-93 Mumbai riots. It takes even more guts to face a rioting mob than it does fast bowlers! Happy birthday Sunny G!

Dan Redford @danredford70 July 10 is the 73rd Birthday of the 'Little Master' Sunil Gavaskar.



The complete runs accumulator & stylist who, sustained the batting for India for over a decade & a half.



July 10 is the 73rd Birthday of the 'Little Master' Sunil Gavaskar.

The complete runs accumulator & stylist who, sustained the batting for India for over a decade & a half.

The 1st person to score 30 Test centuries, overtaking The Don's record of 29 that stood for 35 years!

Sushant Mehta @SushantNMehta

Happy birthday to the greatest of all time, Shri Sunil Gavaskar

#SunilGavaskar No Kohli without Tendulkar, no Tendulkar without Gavaskar.

Happy birthday to the greatest of all time, Shri Sunil Gavaskar

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals



Happy birthday to India’s OG 𝘓𝘪𝘵𝘵𝘭𝘦 𝘔𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳



S for Stylish. S for Sunil Gavaskar.

Happy birthday to India's OG 𝘓𝘪𝘵𝘵𝘭𝘦 𝘔𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳

#HappyBirthdaySunilGavaskar

Cricketopia @CricketopiaCom Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar



First to reach 10000 Test Runs

Most Test Hundreds v West Indies (13)

Most Runs in Debut Series (774 v West Indies)

Only player to score Test Double Hundred in all 4 innings

Wisden Cricketer of Year 1980

World Cup Winner 1983

Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar

First to reach 10000 Test Runs

Most Test Hundreds v West Indies (13)

Most Runs in Debut Series (774 v West Indies)

Only player to score Test Double Hundred in all 4 innings

Wisden Cricketer of Year 1980

World Cup Winner 1983

atul kasbekar @atulkasbekar Happy 73rd birthday to one of my all time heroes, the peerless Sunny Gavaskar



I had harrowed my dad to cart a Duncan Fearnley bat for me from the UK just cause the master used it



Then managed to get him to autograph it cause I chanced upon him training at the CCI



Happy 73rd birthday to one of my all time heroes, the peerless Sunny Gavaskar

I had harrowed my dad to cart a Duncan Fearnley bat for me from the UK just cause the master used it

Then managed to get him to autograph it cause I chanced upon him training at the CCI

Too special

Many happy returns of the day, Sunny. Yep, that's SM Gavaskar. Sixties. A lot closer to his birthday.

Clarence Mendonca @ClarenceMendon3

THE EPITOME OF CONCENTRATION AND CLASS.



WE CELEBRATE TODAY, INDIA'S PRIDE,

SUNIL MANOHAR GAVASKAR.



HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIR.

GOD BLESS. GOOD HEALTH

AND HAPPINESS TO YOU.

FEW COULD HOLD A CANDLE TO HIM,

THE EPITOME OF CONCENTRATION AND CLASS.

WE CELEBRATE TODAY, INDIA'S PRIDE,

SUNIL MANOHAR GAVASKAR.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIR.

GOD BLESS. GOOD HEALTH

AND HAPPINESS TO YOU.

Sunil Gavaskar’s legendary achievements

During a memorable playing career, Gavaskar achieved some legendary feats. In 1987, his farewell year in the game, he became the first cricketer to reach 10,000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved the feat against Pakistan in Ahmedabad.

In his debut Test series against the West Indies, he amassed 774 runs. This is the record for the highest number of runs scored by a batter in his debut Test series. He still holds the record for most Test runs scored against West Indies (2,749) as well as most centuries (13) against the same opponent.

Gavaskar was the first batter to score 30 Test hundreds, breaking the previous record of 29 centuries held by Sir Don Bradman. His 34 Test tons remained a record until it was broken by Sachin Tendulkar (51).

