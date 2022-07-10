“No Kohli without Tendulkar, no Tendulkar without Gavaskar.”: Wishes pour in for the "Little Master" on his 73rd birthday

Former Indian captain and one of world cricket’s greatest batters, Sunil Gavaskar, is celebrating his 73rd birthday on Sunday (July 10). The "Little Master" is recognized as one of the best batters of fast bowling to have ever played the game. He stood up to the fearsome West Indian attack of the 1970s and '80s, scoring a mountain of runs.
In a legendary international career spanning 16 years, Gavaskar played 125 Tests and 109 one-dayers for India, scoring 10122 and 3092 runs, respectively. He notched up 34 hundreds and 45 fifties in Test matches. In ODIs, he had a solitary hundred to go with his 27 half-centuries. Gavaskar ended his Test career with a healthy average of 51.12, while in the one-day format he had an average of 35.13.
Post-retirement, the "Little Master" took up commentary and is on the mic for the current India-England series. He is among the most respected voices in the game and also writes columns for renowned newspapers.
On his 73rd birthday on Sunday, wishes poured in for the Indian legend on social media. Here are some Twitter posts wishing Gavaskar well on his special day:
Sunil Gavaskar’s legendary achievements
During a memorable playing career, Gavaskar achieved some legendary feats. In 1987, his farewell year in the game, he became the first cricketer to reach 10,000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved the feat against Pakistan in Ahmedabad.
In his debut Test series against the West Indies, he amassed 774 runs. This is the record for the highest number of runs scored by a batter in his debut Test series. He still holds the record for most Test runs scored against West Indies (2,749) as well as most centuries (13) against the same opponent.
Gavaskar was the first batter to score 30 Test hundreds, breaking the previous record of 29 centuries held by Sir Don Bradman. His 34 Test tons remained a record until it was broken by Sachin Tendulkar (51).
Also Read: "Batted with grace. Led with passion." - Wishes galore for Sourav Ganguly as "Dada" turns 50