"No need for freebies to these Australians" - Laxman Sivaramakrishnan reacts to Cricket Australia hiring carbon-copy of Ravichandran Ashwin

Former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has commented on Cricket Australia hiring Mahesh Pithiya to help them deal with Ravichandran Ashwin in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Pithiya's bowling style is quite similar to Ashwin and the Aussie batters have been facing him in the nets ahead of the Tests against India. A fan on social media shared how Pithiya performed brilliantly in the nets and dismissed Australia's star batter Steve Smith bowled and stumped out twice. He also mentioned that Cricket Australia had specially hired Pithiya for this tour.

Sivaramakrishnan was curious to know if CA would pay him for his work. After getting an affirmative reply, he was satisfied and wrote that there was no need to give freebies to the visitors.

"That’s what I wanted to know. No need for freebies to these Australians," wrote Laxman Sivaramakrishnan.

You can check out the conversation between the fan and Sivaramakrishnan right here:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Steven Smith got bowled and stumped twice by Mahesh Pithiya in the nets. Australia hired him as net bowler due to his action being similar to Ravi Ashwin. Steven Smith got bowled and stumped twice by Mahesh Pithiya in the nets. Australia hired him as net bowler due to his action being similar to Ravi Ashwin.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra @LaxmanSivarama1 He's been selected after Australia watched his reels, they'll pay him of course. @LaxmanSivarama1 He's been selected after Australia watched his reels, they'll pay him of course.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan @LaxmanSivarama1 @mufaddal_vohra That’s what I wanted to know. No need for freebies to these Australians @mufaddal_vohra That’s what I wanted to know. No need for freebies to these Australians

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan is working as a commentator in International League T20 right now

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan played international cricket for India from 1983 to 1987. The leg-break bowler represented the nation in nine Test matches and 16 ODIs.

After retirement, he has worked as a coach and a commentator. He is currently in the UAE, working as a commentator in the International League T20.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan @LaxmanSivarama1 Back to work DPWORLD ILT20 on ZEE. Mi Emirates v Abudhabi Knight Riders. Super drive from Dubai to Abudhabi Back to work DPWORLD ILT20 on ZEE. Mi Emirates v Abudhabi Knight Riders. Super drive from Dubai to Abudhabi https://t.co/WCsNhhfAa8

Ravichandran Ashwin will be in action against Australia during Border-Gavaskar Trophy

As far as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is concerned, both India and Australia have kicked off their respective training sessions for the important series.

India have dominated Australia in the recent past and they will be keen to record yet another Test series win over the Aussies. They will look to make the most of Ravichandran Ashwin's talent and experience in winning the series.

A place in the ICC World Test Championship Final is also on the line for India, who will seal their spot if they win the series 2-0, 3-1, 3-0, or 4-0 to book a place in the ICC World Test Championship Final.

Poll : 0 votes